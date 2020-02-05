my-meeting-with-a-man-on-a-mission-to-break-down-intellectual-walls

It was while on my way to Geneva airport to catch an evening flight that I thought the tape had broken. I was 26 and I had spent the day in the company of George Steiner, the great literary critic and thinker, talking for hours about — well, everything. As my little cassette recorder fizzed and spluttered, I saw only disaster looming in the Swiss dusk.

Notionally, we were meeting to discuss Steiner’s appointment as Oxford University’s first Weidenfeld Visiting Professor of European Comparative Literature. But our conversation — first over lunch and then in his tiny office — had ranged from the importance of Marx, Freud and Lévi-Strauss in the understanding of poetry and gossip about the New Yorker (for which he was senior book reviewer) to King Lear’s cry of despair over the dead Cordelia, ninth-century Chinese bronzes and Steiner’s lifelong preoccupation with the meaning of the Holocaust that, as a Jew fleeing France in 1940, he had escaped.

Luckily for me, after the machine’s brief spasm, it turned out that the recording had worked, and the interview was duly published in The Times. In his discussion of high culture, Steiner observed: “I’ve no right to say to anyone you should read Aeschylus and not Joan Collins, no right whatever. And yet I do. No right but a despotic, unarguable, Neronian conviction.”

I am as sure as I can be that Steiner — who died on Monday, aged 90 — meant Jackie Collins, Joan’s late sister, a prolific author of mass-market fiction. His use of the word “Neronian” — meaning “tyrannical” — was idiosyncratic. Yet that line has ended up in many books and lists of quotations; a declaration of uncompromising resistance at the end of a century to the deluge of dumbing down and lowbrow culture that was to come in the next.

Certainly, it would be a mistake to remember him as a snob or a reactionary, disengaged from the real world and uninterested in change. Quite the opposite. He readily agreed in later life that, had he been starting his intellectual journey today rather than after the Second World War, he might have been more consumed by the rise of emerging economies (India, in particular), by the advance of science and by the meaning of globalisation.

In practice, Steiner was an arch-democratiser — in the very specific sense that he wanted everyone to read the great works of literature, to listen to classical music, to flex their intellectual muscles to the limit (it was his practice every morning to take a random prose passage from a book and translate it into four languages).

Having begun his career as a journalist at The Economist, he never lost the yearning to reach as many people as possible. It would be idle to pretend that Steiner’s writings are as influential as they were 25 years ago. But they should be.

For a start, his passionate belief in a distinct, intertwined and spectacularly diverse European culture — best expressed in The Idea Of Europe (2003) — could scarcely be more relevant as we survey our prospects in the post-Brexit landscape.

Certainly, he was more interested in the culture of Europe than its post-war institutions. Yet he believed that the “ideal of unison is undeniable. It inspires important elements of European thought and statesmanship since Charlemagne”, and that Brexit inescapably threatened Britain’s part in that great tradition.

“I’ll tell you what’s going on here,” he said in 2017. “England is tired of history and wants to stay out of it. It prefers to be a smaller nation. And the fascinating problem is: can one be a small, provincial culture with an international language, which dominates the entire planet?” He declined to answer the question, but fretted still that the structural breach of Brexit posed a more elemental challenge to Britain’s character, culture and openness of spirit than Donald Trump — a lone president — did to America.

Second, Steiner’s books — especially Language And Silence, After Babel and Real Presences — remain essential reading. Now more than ever, in fact: he defended difficulty and intellectual stamina, anticipating the great populist lie of our times, that complex problems have easy solutions.

Never did Steiner succumb to the glib notion that reading is medicinal or that high culture is intrinsically virtuous. Indeed, the greatest conundrum, with which he wrestled for his entire life, was the fact that Germany — the nation of Bach, Beethoven, Holbein and Rilke — could spawn the Holocaust; that “Goethe’s garden almost borders on Buchenwald”.

His mission, instead, was to act as a cultural postman — il postino, as he called himself — relentlessly urging his students and readers to immerse themselves in civilisation and the questions it poses. He was a cheerleader for internationalism and interdisciplinary exchange; he abhorred chauvinism and intellectual walls.

In a world increasingly mesmerised by data, governed by algorithms and more interested in examinations and qualifications than in deep learning, Steiner was an unapologetic believer in the republic of letters; in the innate value of great art, monumental literature, and endless conversation about their meaning.

As machines and computers take over many routine tasks and increasingly compel human beings to explore their capacity for creativity; as liberal values are threatened on all sides; as digitisation undermines the notion of scholarly authority, these questions have become more contemporary and pressing, not less so.

The great magus of European culture leaves us not only with an extraordinary body of work but a series of core challenges: unsettling, fundamental — and thrilling.

