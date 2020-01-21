my-love-island-whatsapp-group-is-a-saviour-when-i-struggle-with-my-mental-health

After a week of good-looking under-25s pretending to have any interest in each other and believing that being made avocado on toast is akin to being given a diamond ring, I am happy to announce that Love Island is finally getting good.

It’s been a slow start to the inaugural winter series, due to the fact that nobody seems to properly fancy each other. But after Monday night’s episode – where Callum and Connor’s heart rates were heightened by newcomer Rebecca during a lap-dance challenge, and Siânnise’s face delivered the first great meme of the series – the show seems to have returned to the high drama and cringe we all know and love. Thank goodness for that.

But even if a former Miss Newcastle that looks like she stepped out of a Botticelli painting hadn’t lap-danced her way into the villa dressed as a Greek goddess, I’d have still tuned into Love Island nightly. It’s not just because it’s January, everybody’s broke or going sober and it’s too darn cold to go out, although that’s obviously a big part. It’s not just because – in the words of Drag Race’s Shea Coulee – I’m a messy bitch who lives for drama.

It’s because I love the Love Island WhatsApp groups too much.

Sorry to all the hard-working ITV execs, but the WhatsApp group is the secret to Love Island’s success. The main reason everybody tunes in at 9pm on ITV2 is so they can keep afloat of the quotes, commentary and memes in the group chat.

Maybe your usual besties group is repurposed for six weeks at 9pm. Maybe you have specifically created groups for the villa chat. All we know is that you’re texting so much, your battery drains faster than the colour from Siânnise’s face when she saw Rebecca.

I have two groups that on weekday nights turn into hubs for Love Island commentary. One is made up of my best friends from home; the other is a group of friends in London (the latter is now renamed ‘I’ve got a text’, much to the annoyance of the one member who doesn’t watch Love Island).

While they’re both used for normal chat, I know that at 9pm, I can drop in a text about Shaughna’s latest bants or Connor acting like Joe from You and I’ll get a response.

And to be honest, these groups are a lifeline.

I moved to London over seven years ago from Dublin to study for a master’s degree and stayed, finding my dream job and meeting wonderful people. But even the most ardent London lover has to admit that this city can be very lonely at times, particularly if you find it difficult to make friends in the first place.

When I struggle with my mental health, I find it hard to talk to people – even sending out a text to start a conversation is a major issue, meaning I can go days without reaching out to anybody, even my closest friends. And, in a vicious circle, this means my phone doesn’t buzz, and I end up thinking I have no friends, which makes the situation worse. (Cheers, brain.)

Being able to drop an out-of-context message about an Iain Stirling voiceover gag, without any introduction, into a group where multiple people are probably watching the same thing makes me feel reconnected. And when I’m really struggling, that can be huge.

Sure, we can’t take Love Island too seriously. It’s not high art (except for Maura Higgins smacking down Tom after he joked about her sex drive before going to the Hideaway, which deserved a Bafta). But it provides me with a sense of community, conversation and connection when I’m sitting in a living room hundreds of miles away from home – and that is priceless.

Even if you don’t have the group chats to turn to, Twitter will be there, abuzz with memes and jokes. Twitter of course has its many, many faults, but much like #JoinIn from Sarah Millican on Christmas Day, there’s a community you can connect with to feel like you’re watching TV with someone else.

It’s starting to happen with The Masked Singer – I make sure I’m not watching on catch-up just so I don’t get any spoilers on the work group – but the original and the best is the Love Island chat, and I am truly grateful.

You may mock Love Island. You may think winter Love Island is totally unnecessary (guilty). You may think it’s trashy. But it gets us all talking – and for me, and I’m sure many others, that can be a saviour.





