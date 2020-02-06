my-london:-la-roux

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Home is…

Herne Hill. I’ve lived here since I was one. I think when you grow up in one area of London, it’s weird to think about living in any other.

What was the last play you saw in London?

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead at The Old Vic (with Daniel Radcliffe and Joshua McGuire). I loved it so much I went to see it twice.

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead

Where do you stay in London?

I never stay in a hotel in London. Although my house does have a steam room, so sometimes it’s a bit like being in a hotel.

Bus, taxi or Tube?

I like to drive myself around so I can listen to music, but if I’m going to Oxford Circus I’ll get the Tube — driving there is pure insanity.

Which shops do you rely on?

There’s a shop that I call ‘the insane woo woo shop’ in Brixton Village, which is where I get all my natural oils from. I also love my local veg shop Seasons in Herne Hill — I’ve been going there since I was a kid and I know the family who runs it.

Brixton Village Market (Alamy Stock Photo)

Where do you work out?

I run around Brockwell Park or I just use a mat at home. I went through a period of doing 100 burpees every morning. You need a high level of fitness to be on tour.

What would you do if you were Mayor for the day?

I’d make everyone wear as many colours as humanly possible to work once a week. I think it would make people happier — everyone looks so miserable on their way to work dressed in such a Victorian way.

What’s your London secret?

The walled garden in Brockwell Park at the end of my road. It’s fairly hidden within the park and there’s a corner of it in the back that catches the sun so perfectly, even in the autumn.

Brockwell Park walled garden (Shutterstock / chrisdorney)

Who is the most iconic Londoner?

Bowie, hands down. It has to be him. When he died, the memorial in Brixton was one of the best things I’ve ever seen in my life — I was there all night.

What’s your biggest extravagance?

My velvet slipper addiction. When I worked with Kanye, I asked where his shoes were from as I’ve always loved anything particularly regal-looking — so he took me to the shop where he got them. It’s a severe extravagance because they cost a lot anyway and I have to get them sent over from America.

What are you up to at the moment for work?

Mainly shooting music videos — I just shot the video for the single, ‘Automatic Driver’. Then I’ve been prepping for the tour and my album Supervision coming out.

Best meal you’ve had?

Bob Bob Ricard. I’m a fairly simple person when it comes to food, so I like steak — even though I’m trying to be veggie — and I like macaroni cheese. You’re supposed to press a button for service but the waiters in there are so good — they come round and fill up your champagne and then you’re like, ‘F***, I forgot to press the button!’

Bob Bob Ricard (Paul Winch-Furness / Photographer)

‘Supervision’ is out on 7 February