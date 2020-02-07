my-letter-from-kirk-douglas-showed-his-charm-and-humility

When I was a student at Trinity College Dublin in 1993, I wrote to Kirk Douglas to ask him to curate a season of his films at my university. He unexpectedly wrote back: “I have made 80 films, but one day while reviewing them, I could only find about 25 that I’m proud of. Of course, that means that I have a lot of films that I don’t like very much.”

He then selected five films, including his breakout picture, Champion, where he stars as a boxer on the skids, and Lust for Life, in which he gives an energetic and Oscar-nominated performance as Vincent Van Gogh. He ended his kind letter, with typical charm and humility: “If you have time to show them in your programme, I’d be very anxious to know your response. I might even learn something that would make me a better filmmaker.”

Kirk Douglas was born less than a month after the end of the Battle of the Somme in 1916, and in the course of his life, he battled his way out of extreme poverty in New York, to rise to the very top in Hollywood. He wanted to be an actor ever since he was a kid in the second grade. He caught the acting bug by playing a shoemaker in a school play, for which his mother made him a black apron. After his performance, Kirk recalled: “My father gave me my first Oscar — an ice-cream cone.”

Unexpected response: Kirk Douglas’s reply to Frank

As a movie star, Kirk melted many hearts, but he was also one of the shrewdest actors working in Hollywood. He made bold choices, and found a way to control his own destiny by setting up a hugely successful production company, Bryna Productions, named after his beloved mother. Through Bryna Productions, he produced and starred in Stanley Kubrick’s two masterpieces, Paths of Glory, and Spartacus, and the western, Lonely are the Brave.

But, in my view, Kirk Douglas’s greatest achievement was as a humanitarian and a philanthropist. He and his wife, Anne, donated more than $40 million to the Motion Picture Television Fund Home in Los Angeles, a splendid retirement home for former entertainers. As far back as 1992, he contributed millions to create Harry’s Haven, an Alzheimer’s disease unit at the retirement home. He named it after his Dad, Harry Demsky — because he had called his production company after his mother, Kirk felt that he needed “to balance the scales.”

Hollywood legend: Kirk Douglas – In pictures

After university, I went on to become a film producer and I eventually met Kirk, at the Beverly Hills Hotel. I reminded him of his letter. Apart from his curiosity, what struck me most about him was his energy. As a parting salvo, he said in his unmistakably gravelly tones, almost as a Shakespearean cri de coeur, “remember, in order to achieve anything, you must be brave enough to fail…” Farewell Spartacus.

Frank Mannion is a producer. He is in production on Sparkling: The Story of Champagne which will be released in cinemas on November 27

New: Daily podcast from the Evening Standard

Subscribe to The Leader on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or your chosen podcast provider. New episodes every weekday from 4pm.