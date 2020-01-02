my-label-and-me:-being-quiet-is-my-volume,-not-my-whole-personality

One of the biggest benefits of being quiet is how often I am privy to the best gossip. People often assume that when you don’t use your mouth, you don’t use your ears either.

There is one occasion that will always stick out in my mind. I was sat on a table at school, when a group of my male classmates came along and started discussing their changing bodies (let’s just say that measurements were involved).

Those in question should be seriously glad I’m quiet; imagine the fun I could have had spreading that info around.

It did mean, however, that in my school leavers’ book, ‘quiet’ was the word most used to describe me. It was like it ironically drowned out the sound of any other characteristic.

Looking at this book now brings mixed emotions. I never felt that I fit in at school – probably because, being known for quietness and little else, I ended up feeling defunct and not a ‘normal’ teenager.

It makes me sad because ‘quiet’ was my volume, not my whole personality.

I’ve had occasions where people have tried to encourage me to speak more. I remember countless times where classmates would ask me to say something just for the sake of it, like it was a novelty to hear me talk. If anything, this patronising message only has the opposite effect – it knocks my confidence.

People assume I am shy, not realising that shyness is a completely different issue. Shy people can be quiet and quiet people can be shy, but they aren’t interchangeable labels. I can be shy sometimes, but I am quiet just because I want to be.

I enjoy being quiet, especially in this fast-paced society. It helps me to focus, be a good listener and be creative. Frankly, it helps keep me sane.

I also identify as a Highly Sensitive Person, so peacefulness is vital when everything else is overwhelming.

When I was a child, being quiet was seen as a good thing. We were encouraged to be quiet and respect others. But as I grew up, the language and tone morphed; I wasn’t just quiet, I was too quiet.

This left me with a sense of shame – it’s never fun to be told that a something about you is wrong.

Fortunately, I come from a quiet family, so it feels like it’s natural and part of my DNA.

I appreciate why some people can view quietness as an issue. Perhaps they worry it’s hiding sadness. For this reason I believe people questioning my quietness isn’t always malicious, it might just be a well-intentioned person checking up.

I’m not 100 per cent at ease with my label. I do feel bothered sometimes, especially when it means I am overlooked or when others can’t see that there is so much more to me.

A school teacher told me that she wished I’d spoken more purely because she felt I had interesting contributions to share. I still battle with these concerns.

I have nothing against loud people and I’ve had extroverted friends, but I think our different personalities balance each other out. I don’t want to be more like them.

I am thankful that I have encountered people who have recognised the positives of quietness. I was thrilled when a former boss praised my nature and how I ‘didn’t bring drama to the office.’

Funnily enough, it was this comment that made me feel more comfortable in myself and in my office space, meaning I got on better with my colleagues.

It is proof that embracing an individual’s characteristics gets the best out of them.

It often feels like quiet people are the minority, yet there are lots of us around. Susan Cain’s 2012 book Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking was a bestseller. George Harrison was known as ‘the quiet Beatle’ and he did alright. And Formula 1 fans will know that Kimi Raikkonen – the Finnish driver famed for saying very little – is an icon.

Inspired, I am embracing my label.

Yes, I am quiet – and? Quietness isn’t a bad thing in this noisy world.





Labels Labels is an exclusive series that hears from individuals who have been labelled – whether that be by society, a job title, or a diagnosis. Throughout the project, writers will share how having these words ascribed to them shaped their identity — positively or negatively — and what the label means to them. If you would like to get involved please email jess.austin@metro.co.uk

