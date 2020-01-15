‘my-holo-love’-season-1:-netflix-k-drama,-plot,-cast,-trailer-&-release-date

My Holo Love – Copyright. Studio Dragon

Arriving this February is Netflix’s latest K-Drama series, My Holo Love. We’ve been waiting a long time for the sci-fi k-drama to arrive, and we have all the information you’ll need, going into My Holo Love, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

My Holo Love is an upcoming Netflix Original K-Drama written by Ryu Yong-jae. The series is the seventh Original K-Drama series on Netflix and follows the success of other popular series such as Kingdom, Love Alarm and Persona. Studio Dragon is the production studio behind the K-Drama, and fans can look forward to more titles from the studio thanks to the deal Netflix secured with the studio’s network CJ ENM.

We have confirmation that My Holo Love will be coming to Netflix on Friday 7th of February, 2020.

Will all the episodes of My Holo Love be available to stream upon release?

Despite the number of episodes yet to be revealed, we can confirm that all the episodes will be available to stream upon release.

Is My Holo Love available to stream globally?

The latest Korean Original will be available to stream to audiences worldwide, including South Korea.

What is the plot of My Holo Love?

The following is the plot of My Holo Love:

Go Nan Do, the owner, and creator of an IT research company must hide his existence from the world after his involvement as a hacker in a major case ten years ago. Presumed dead, the only people who knew of his existence are his step-sister and his companies CEO. Han So Yeon, an assistant manager at a glasses company, keeps her distance from people, due to her inability to recognize people’s faces.

Who are the cast members of My Holo Love?

The following cast members will be starring in the first season of My Holo Love:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Go Nan-do / Holo Yoon Hyun-min Tunnel | A Beautiful Mind | Falling for Innocence Han So-yeon Go Sung-hee Monster | While You Were Sleeping | Jealousy Incarnate Go Yoo-jin Choi Yeo-jin The Lover | The Incarnation of Money | Emergency Couple TBA Hwang Chan-sung What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim | Queen for Seven Days | Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim TBA Kim Yong-min The End of the World | When It’s At Night | Murder at Honeymoon Hotel TBA Kim Soo-jin Hot Stove League | The Crowned Clown | Touch Your Heart TBA Jung Young-ki Psychokinesis | The Showdown | New World TBA Son Jong-hak When the Camellia Blooms | Search: WWW | Hot Stove League

Will My Holo Love be available to stream in 4K?

Subscribers will be happy to learn that My Holo Love will be available to stream in 4K, but you will need a premium membership and a good internet connection to stream in Ultra HD.

What is the parental rating of My Holo Love?

According to MyDramaList, the parental rating for My Holo Love is 15 . For US audiences this means My Holo Love could be between PG-13 or R rated.

Has Netflix released a trailer for My Holo Love?

With less than a month to go, Netflix dropped a trailer for My Holo Love on The Swoon channel.

Will you be watching the first season of My Holo Love? Let us know in the comments below!