‘my-hero-academia:-two-heroes’-is-coming-to-netflix-uk-in-february

Netflix UK subscribers are being treated to a jam-packed month of anime in February, and one of the most exciting titles on the way is My Hero Academia: Two Heroes! One of the most highly requested anime, fans in the UK can finally sit back and watch the first film of the incredible My Hero Academia franchise.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is a superhero anime feature film based on the popular manga series My Hero Academia by author Kōhei Horikoshi. The film is the first of the franchise’s history and had relative financial success at the box office, making $27 million worldwide on a limited theatrical release.

All Might, the greatest hero of the age, is invited by an old friend to visit I-Island. A technological marvel, I-Island is a man-made city that houses some of the smartest minds in the world that research Quirks. Taking Deku with him, the young aspiring hero runs into his classmates but it isn’t long before they are called to action when a villain takes the entire island hostage.

When is My Hero Academia: Two Heroes coming to Netflix UK?

Like the Studio Ghibli and Naruto movies, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will be coming to Netflix UK on February 1st, 2020.

Will Netflix UK have an English Dub?

Most anime titles that Netflix receives has en English Dub. We’re certain the English Dub by FUNimation will be the audio available for subscribers to listen too. For fans who prefer Sub, not Dub, the film will be available to stream in Japanese with English subtitles.

What is the run time of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes?

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes has a run time of 96 minutes.

Is My Hero Academia: Two Heroes canon?

The film is supposed to take place between the second and third season of the anime series, and the connection was confirmed by the manga creator.

All Might’s back story is explored in the film, which ties in with the story of the manga. So despite the series never mentioning the events of the movie, it still counts as canon.

Is the My Hero Academia series coming to Netflix UK?

Sadly, the My Hero Academia anime series still won’t be available to stream on Netflix UK.

To watch the latest and all the previously aired episodes you will need a subscription to Crunchyroll or FUNimation.

Crunchyroll gives you access to the latest episodes in Japanese. FUNimation offers an English Dub of the series and features voice acting veteran Christopher Sabat as All Might.

Is My Hero Academia: Two Heroes available to stream in the US?

You can watch My Hero Academia: Two Heroes on Hulu but it requires a paid subscription.

What about the anime series?

Second verse same as the first, you need a subscription to FUNimation or Crunchyroll to watch My Hero Academia in the US.

Which regions are streaming My Hero Academia: Two Heroes on Netflix?

At the time of writing, there are only four countries streaming My Hero Academia: Two Heroes on Netflix:

Argentina

Italy

Japan

Mexico

As for the anime series, you can watch episodes in the following regions:

Region Streaming Seasons Episodes Hong Kong 3 63 India 3 63 Thailand 3 63 Singapore 2 50 Germany 1 13 Switzerland 1 13

Are you excited for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes on Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments