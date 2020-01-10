my-chemical-romance-fans-convinced-band-are-playing-uk-in-june-2020

My Chemical Romance sent their fans into another meltdown after dropping a series of cryptic clues suggesting they will perform in the UK this summer.

The recently reformed rock outfit (who soundtracked our moody teenage years) tweeted a mysterious video on Thursday night containing some weird looking symbols and a Union Jack.

Immediately setting to work, the band’s super sleuth fans decoded the message at lightning speed, deducing that the symbols were Thebian script spelling out the word June.

Nope, us neither…

Suggesting that the Black Parade singers would be performing in the UK in June, some fans found extra clues in the video, with a couple interpreting the tower symbol to represent Donington Park, the Leicestershire race course which will play host to rock festival Download in June.

With MCR headlining Download Japan and Australia, weirder things have happened.

💀 pic.twitter.com/wiJRjNleyx — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 9, 2020

Last week, the band added further fuel to the rumours as they shared a picture on their social media platform of a hooded, grim reaper like figure with a British flag emoji.

GUYS pic.twitter.com/t0IboqeKuv — issy 击• (@bellllamuerte) January 9, 2020

Thanks pic.twitter.com/jHygpu7AKa — talia quin 🦇 (@jaybirdt0dd) January 9, 2020

Taking a break from performing together in 2012, Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero and Mikey Way announced in October that they would be reuniting and touring together.

At their first reunion show just before Christmas in Los Angeles, fans were so moved and excited about their return that they took to Twitter in their droves to report that they were crying off their eyeliner.

Will that emo hysteria come to the UK in the summer? We’re crossing our black nail-polished fingers.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Khloe Kardashian slammed by celebs for promoting weight loss shake in ‘disgraceful’ ad

MORE: An Audience With Caitlyn Jenner will see the I’m A Celebrity star spill more secrets on her life on stage