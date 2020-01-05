my-bookshelf:-elizabeth-strout’s-top-reads

Elizabeth, 63, is the author of six novels, including My Name is Lucy Barton and Olive Kitteridge, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. She lives in New York and Maine with her husband James, and has a grown-up daughter

My childhood took place in a small town in New Hampshire and another small town in Maine. We didn’t have a television and there weren’t many children around. I spent a great amount of time outdoors alone.

I was a mediocre student at Bates College [in Maine], but I loved my time there, the world was opening up to me. I wanted to be a writer. This had been my plan since my earliest memory.

I waitressed after graduating, then went to law school and practised law for six months before getting laid off. I was a terrible lawyer, but law school helped me think differently, stripping away the excessive emotion I had in the way I thought. Later, I moved to New York City and taught at a community college while I wrote. There were years and years of rejections but inside, I felt that I could do it.

It was very difficult when I was teaching and taking care of my family – often I had only two hours, three times a week, to write. I taught 7am classes in order to get back home and write before my daughter got home from school. It wasn’t easy.

I found it a struggle to get [my first novel] Amy and Isabelle published. I couldn’t find an agent, but I sent it to an editor at Random House who loved it. While writing it, I realised I was finally doing it – writing the way I wanted to. It was as though I’d learned finally to ride a bicycle.

The idea for my [third] novel, Olive Kitteridge, came to me one day when I was unloading the dishwasher. I could feel her behind me. I never expected to return to this character, but she showed up a few years ago when I was in a café in Norway, and I began writing my new novel, Olive, Again.

I write from first thing after breakfast until lunchtime, putting off lunch for as long as possible because the energy gets broken by it. I get my best work done when I’m writing in my studio, above a bookstore, in Maine – no one ever comes in. It is very hard for me to switch from working into my normal life; the characters stay with me.

Elizabeth’s life in six books

The Collected Stories by William Trevor Trevor was once described as ‘the greatest living writer of short stories in the English language’, and I have loved his work for years. It is always quietly compassionate.

Grand Union by Zadie Smith This is a book that I just read and loved, as I have her other work. It’s a collection of 11 short stories.

Hateship, Friendship, Courtship, Loveship, Marriage by Alice Munro I have enjoyed Munro’s work for a long time, she brings such authority to the page. This short-story collection won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2013.