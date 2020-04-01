my-bigger-challenge-as-of-now-is-to-deal-with-a-fractured-leg:-anahita-bhooshan-of-baalveer-returns

Anahita Bhooshan who is presently part of the Sony SAB show Baalveer Returns plays the role of Ananya who is the love interest of Debu in the show.

Talking about her stint in the show, Anahita Bhooshan says, “It just feels really amazing to be a part of the Sony SAB family especially with a show like Baalveer Returns. I usually have my scenes just with Dev and it has been a great experience for me as he is very supportive – just the way an ideal co-star should be.”

Ask her about the best thing about playing the role, and Anahita states, “The main reason behind this is that I am nothing like Ananya and we are just two opposite personalities. For example, Ananya is a talkative person but I have a taciturn nature. So, it was something different that I was getting to play. I know there are a lot of challenges coming my way with Ananya’s character, as the character is going to evolve and there will be many twists and turns. I am just happy and waiting to overcome all the challenges.

Talking more about her role, the actress quips, “Ananya is very chatty, talkative and usually doesn’t allow anyone to speak in front of her. There are a lot of different shades in Ananya’s character and slowly there will be a lot of interesting changes in her character that will entertain the viewers. But for now, she’s a very bubbly girl and does what she feels is right for her.

“Although I’ve met everyone on the set, I don’t get to interact with all of them a lot as most of my scenes are only with Dev. However, what I noticed is that everyone on the set is extremely sweet and I feel really comfortable working with them,” she adds.

“With television comes a lot of responsibility. I have shot a film and there I would get my scenes, rehearse them beforehand and then give my shot. However, here, it’s a little challenging because you are given your scene a while before the shot and are supposed to learn the lines quickly. Personally, I require a little time to understand and learn my dialogues so it was a bit difficult initially, but it is getting better with time. Although I believe that it will take a little more time to perfect this and I am pushing myself towards that. So, my preparation actually goes into improving my performance day by day. Currently, the bigger challenge is to do the scenes with a fractured leg as I met with an accident a few days back. However, I feel motivated to come to the shoot every day and perform this character with increased passion.”

“As a kid, I have always watched Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah on Sony SAB. I have also heard that Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is an amazing show but I haven’t been able to watch it as I didn’t have a television at my house in Mumbai for almost 2-3 years. However, I am definitely going to watch these shows now on Sony SAB.”

Best of luck, Anahita!!