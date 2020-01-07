my-big-fat-gypsy-wedding-twins-were-found-‘hanged-side-by-side’-after-dying-by-suicide

Billy and Joey Smith, the twins who were famous for appearing on My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, were found ‘hanged side by side’ in woodlands after apparently making a ‘suicide pact’.

The brothers had left a note for their relatives before their bodies were discovered on 28 December in woodland near Sevenoaks, Kent.

The inquest into their deaths was told that Billy and Joey, who worked as tree surgeons, were found in trees next to each other after dying by suicide.

The post-mortem examination carried out on the men found that the cause of death was suspension.

According to The Sun, the opening statement read out by the court usher said: ‘I understand the circumstances were police were called by family having discovered a suicide note.

‘They discovered two bodies hanging in a tree adjacent to each other.’

The date for the full inquest has yet to be set, and no members of the family were reportedly present at the hearing.

Relatives had claimed that Joey had been diagnosed with cancer months before their deaths, but had been given the all-clear.

Their cousin, Phoebe Charleen Smith, revealed on social media that the pair had gone missing and that Joey’s phone was turned off, but the note they left family said they ‘wanted it like this’.

She added that Billy and Joey had written that they ‘would find them in the woods where they played with the family years ago’.

Billy and Joey were just 32-years-old, having celebrated their birthday on 16 December. Joey, who was married, leaves behind his wife Charmaine and two children.

The pair had first featured on My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding in 2013, where they were seen working as gardeners as well as being filmed on holiday in Tenerife.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: ‘Kent Police was called at 11.34am on Saturday 28 December 2019 after the bodies of two men were discovered in Dibden Lane, Sevenoaks.

‘Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the deaths are ongoing but they are not currently being treated as suspicious. The next of kin of both men are aware and being kept updated.’

