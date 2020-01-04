my-agonising-two-year-wait-for-a-stem-cell-donor-after-being-diagnosed-with-leukaemia

I added it up and worked out that it would be the best part of the year. I made the tough decision that I would move back in with my mum in Leicester, to have all my family on hand to support me.

My children had just started school in St Albans, and my daughter has a medical condition that means she has to have regular monitoring at Great Ormond Street, so they stayed in St Albans with their dad.

I clearly remember the day I told them I was sick, and that I was going away. I picked them up from school and said, ‘Mummy’s not very well and I need to go to hospital for the doctors to fix me. And I need to be in Leicester for Grandma to look after me.’

They were so young that it didn’t really hit them then; they didn’t know that I was going to be away for two years – neither did I at that stage. I bought them each a little soft toy, because I wanted them to have something to remember me by, and told them, ‘If you miss Mummy, hold this teddy close to you and feel me in your heart.’