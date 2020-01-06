muslims-in-london-attend-memorial-service-for-iranian-general

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Dozens of Shi’a Muslims have been filmed attending a London memorial service for assassinated Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Speaking outside the Shi’a Islamic Centre of England on Friday, an imam told the crowd that they were ‘lucky’ to have lived at the same time as the second-in-command.

Many of those who had gathered to hear him speak held up photos of Soleimani and Iraqi military commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, who were both killed in a US airstrike last week.

The imam said: ‘I would like to give you all my condolences but I would also like to congratulate you.

‘We are lucky enough to live in a time where we can see, touch and feel a man like Qasem Soleimani and we hope and we pray and we work hard to make sure that there will be many many more Qasem Soleimanis.

‘We aspire to become like him, we are jealous and we want the same thing for ourselves and our loved ones.

‘The beauty of Islam is that we can turn around to our enemy and say ”do your worst” because the worst is the best that can happen to me.’

A video of the service, held on January 3, was shared online with a caption describing Soleimani as a ‘brave martyr’.

Around 85 per cent of the world’s Muslim population is Sunni, while both Iran and Iraq are among few countries to have a Shi’a majority.

Over the weekend, thousands of tearful mourners lined the streets of Tehran and Baghdad for Soleimani’s funeral procession.

Chants of ‘death to America, death to Israel’ and ‘no, no America’ could be heard, with many of the crowd carrying the Iraqi flags and the flags of Iran-backed militias.

During the funeral, a senior commander with the Revolutionary Guard said Iran would ‘punish Americans wherever they are within reach of the Islamic Republic.’

At the same time, anti-war protesters took to the streets across the globe to condemn the US airstrike and oppose further conflict between America and Iran.

Activists in the US, Europe and the Middle East urged the world’s governments to ‘avoid the rush to war’ as President Donald Trump continues to share threats from his Twitter account.

Late Sunday evening, Trump wrote online: ‘These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly and fully strike back, and perhaps in a disproportionate manner.

‘Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!’

On Saturday he warned that if Iran were to strike the US, ’52 Iranian sites’ would be hit in retaliation.

He said: ‘Some at a very high level and important to Iran amd the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, will be hit very fast and very hard. The USA wants no more threats!’

An organiser of Soleimani’s funeral has now called on every Iranian to donate $1 to fund a bounty on Trump.

They want to raise $80 million (£60 million), according to state TV, and have threatened to attack the White House in response to the top official’s assassination.