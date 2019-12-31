Home NEWS Muslim fast food worker says boss sent her home for turning up...

Muslim fast food worker says boss sent her home for turning up to work in hijab

Mary Smith
A Muslim fast food worker has shared a video she claims shows her boss sending her home for turning up to work in a hijab.

Folake Adebola shared the 45 second clip on Twitter Monday of a confrontation with her boss at a Chicken Express restaurant in Fort Worth, Dallas.

She can be heard remonstrating with her boss, saying: ‘It’s a part of my religion.

‘I felt like if i work here y’all could be able to (accommodate) my religion.’

But Adebola’s unnamed boss answers by telling her the headscarf is ‘a different thing…that’s a part of your personal life out there.’

I converted to Islam not too long ago and I started wearing my hijab, I went to work today and was kicked out because my hijab was not apart the “ dress code” apparently and I wasn’t allowed to wear it. Don’t come to the chicken express in Fort Worth!! pic.twitter.com/xiulAEJS8y

— Folake Adebola 💕 (@naemuulaa) December 30, 2019

He insists that asking her not to wear her hijab is ‘nothing to do with religion.’

The clip ends with Adebola failing to reach a resolution with her boss, as she tells him that she will continue to wear the head covering.

She later shared another, harder to hear, clip where a man can be heard insisting that the hijab is ‘not part of the uniform.’

Both videos have since been viewed tens of thousands of times.

He adds: ‘The job requires a specific uniform. That is not part of the specific uniform.

‘You as a paid employee cannot wear it.’

She later wrote: ‘I converted to Islam not too long ago and I started wearing my hijab, I went to work today and was kicked out because my hijab was not apart the “ dress code” apparently and I wasn’t allowed to wear it. Don’t come to the chicken express in Fort Worth!!

‘This is discrimination at its finest ! I will not tolerate this at all.’

Chicken Express refused to comment when contacted about the videos.

