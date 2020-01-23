muslim-association-of-britain-elects-first-female-president-who-vows-to -“bridge-gender-disparity”

The Muslim Association of Britain has elected his first female president who has vowed to “pave the way to support more female participation and bridge gender disparity” in the religion.

The non-profit organisation was founded in 1997 and is well-known for promoting Muslim participation in Britain and led huge protests on the streets of London against the Iraq War.

For the past 23 years, the MAB has always had male presidents. However earlier this week the organisation made an “historic” announcement, after voting in Raghad Altikriti to be its new president.

Ms Altikriti, 48, who previously served as MAB’s vice president and head of media and has been involved with the organisation since its inception, takes over the role of president from her brother, Anas Altikriti.

She said in a statement that she was “honoured” to be elected as MAB’s first female president, adding: “While we’re proud of this moment, there’s so much more work that needs to be done.

“We hope this will pave the way to support more female participation and bridge the gender disparity across the different levels, acknowledging that the years ahead will be defining in its challenges for British Muslims.

“I will continue to ensure that we successfully celebrate and elevate the contributions of British Muslims across the country to civil society and beyond.”