muskegon-co-reports-first-case-of-covid-19

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 / 08: 32 AM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 23, 2020 / 08: 40 AM EDT

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human services has confirmed an adult female tested positive in Muskegon County for COVID-19. This is the county’s first case.

According to officials the first case in the county is an adult female. No other information is available at this time but public health officials are working on an investigation and contacting people who may have had close contact with her. Those close contacts will also be assessed for symptoms and instructed to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the virus.

Mark Eisenbarth, a Muskegon County Administrator said, “The uncertainty of the situation brings a great deal of anxiety to everyone, we need your help in following the Executive Orders of Governor Gretchen Whitmer in an effort to protect all the citizens of Muskegon County.”

