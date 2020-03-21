Music icon Kenny Rogers dies at 81

Three-time Grammy winner, Kenny Rogers, who was known for a string of hits including The Gambler, Lucille and Islands In The Stream, died at the age of 81.

The family released a statement which stated, “Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”

Early in his career, Rogers led the band Kenny Rogers and The First Edition, whose hits included the Mel Tillis-written song, Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town. Born in Houston, Rogers was raised in public housing along with seven siblings. He had his first gold single at age 20 with a song called That Crazy Feeling.

