Museum Called ''Biplobi Bharat'' Should Be Established, Says PM Modi

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that a museum — Biplobi Bharat — should be established in which Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Aurobindo Ghosh and Rash Bihari Bose among other freedom fighters should be given a place.

“A museum called ”Biplobi Bharat” should be established in which Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Aurobindo Ghosh, Rash Bihari Bose, Khudiram Bose, Deshbandhu, Bagha Jatin, Binoy, Badal, Dinesh, and every such great freedom fighter should be given a place,” Prime Minister Modi said while attending a cultural programme at the Old Currency Building.

PM Modi said the Central government is renovating and refurbishing the heritage monuments in the country. “We are starting from Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi,” he said.

The Prime Minister also stated that five iconic museums of the country, including Indian Museum of Kolkata, will be made of international standards.

“It has been decided that five iconic museums in the country will be made of international standards. This project will start from the Indian Museum of Kolkata, one of the oldest museums in the world,” said PM Modi.

He said that it is the effort of the Central government to put the “cultural potential of India in a new shape in front of the world so that India can become a big centre of heritage tourism in the world.”

He added: “The renovation work to modernise the four iconic galleries of Kolkata including Belvedere House, Old Currency Building, Victoria Memorial has been completed. Our efforts are in the direction to convert the Belvedere House into a museum of the world.”

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present at the event.