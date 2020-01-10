murugadoss-approaches-allu-arjun-for-his-next.-here’s-how-their-meeting-ended

AR Murugadoss with Allu Arjun.PR Handout

After a gap of two years, Allu Arjun is back with Ala Vaikunthpuramloo and fans can’t wait to watch the Trivikram Srinivas directorial which is releasing on January 12. Expectations of this film are high already and it is the third time collaboration of Trivikram and Allu Arjun. Earlier, they have made Julaayi and Son of Sathyamurthy.

Soon, Bunny is going to begin shooting for his next with Sukumar and then for Sriram Venu’s Icon Kanabadutaledhu. His schedules for almost a year are completely packed from now.

Also, much before these films were announced, there have been a lot of rumours that Allu Arjun is going to team with AR Murugadoss for a film. But neither the actor nor the director has ever said or announced anything about it.

Still from OMG Daddy song.PR Handout

Now that Murugadoss’ latest outing Darbar has released, rumours on his collaboration with Allu Arjun are back, yet again. Also, in one of the recently held interviews, the Stylish Star revealed that he has approached by Murugadoss for a project and the sources have informed that the outcome of their meeting has been positive only.

Darbar released on January 9 and has opened to really good collections at the box office. The film is receiving rave reviews and fans of Rajinikanth are going gaga over the Superstar.

Talking about the upcoming project, an official confirmation regarding the same is expected to arrive in the coming months. If the film is materialised by the duo, then it is likely to go on floors after the shoot of Icon.