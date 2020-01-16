murkowski,-collins-push-back-calls-for-biden,-bolton-impeachment-testimony

January 16, 2020 | 5: 29pm

Two of the most crucial swing votes in the Senate are keeping mum on whether or not they think Hunter Biden or John Bolton should testify in the impeachment trial of President Trump.

Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alas.) have both repeatedly told reporters throughout the week that it’s too soon to decide on witnesses, or whether Bolton or the younger Biden would be needed.

“How can I tell? You’re asking me to pre-judge the evidence,” Collins responded on Wednesday when asked by reporters if Hunter Biden had relevant information to share with impeachment jurors.

“It’s clearly not the right time for us to judge which specific witnesses should be called,” she added.

On Monday, the Maine senator told reporters that at the very least, she wanted to be sure that jurors would have the legal ability to call witnesses if needed.

“I have been working for and advocating that we follow [the Clinton impeachment] model. And that we have language in the governing [rules] setting up the parameters of the trial that would allow for a vote on whether or not we should have witnesses subpoenaed and documents provided,” she said.

She added that she was working with a “fairly small group” of Republican senators to ensure that witnesses were allowed.

Those comments came just days after Collins told reporters that the Senate “should be completely open to calling witnesses.”

Murkowski has been transparent about her desire to hear from former National Security Adviser Bolton, but the senator has declined to say much more on the subject at this stage.

“Am I curious about what Ambassador Bolton would have to say? Yes, I am,” Murkowski told Alaska Public Radio Monday, adding that she wouldn’t “pre-judge” the need for him to testify until hearing Phases One and Two of the trial.

“There will be this time in the process where we will have an opportunity to make a determination as to what further information we need. Whether it is for Hunter Biden or Ambassador Bolton,” Murkowski told reporters Wednesday.

“Until that point in time, I’m not thinking about each individual witness and who I’m putting in a bucket.”

As of now, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Vt.) is the only Republican who has said explicitly that he wants to hear Bolton’s testimony.