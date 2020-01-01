‘murderer’-tracked-down-103-years-after-he-‘killed-his-wife’-then-escaped-jail

Detectives have finally caught up with a suspected murderer accused of killing his wife 103 years after he allegedly committed the crime.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho have confirmed bones found in a local cave between 1979 and 1991 are those of Joseph Henry Loveless.

He reportedly killed his wife Agnes with an ax, only to escape from what was then Fremont County Jail using a saw he had hidden in his shoe.

But investigators believe vigilante justice caught up with father-of-four Loveless shortly after he fled, and that he was himself killed before being dismembered at the age of around 46.

Clark County Sheriff Bart May said: ‘Back in 1916, it was the wild West up here, and most likely, the locals took care of the problem.

‘We’ll probably never solve the homicide, but we still encourage anyone who has heard stories to contact our office, you never know what piece of information could help.’

Loveless was finally identified after an exhaustive scan of of 31,730 people who were distant relatives.

Deputies discovered his 87 year-old grandson in California, with DNA later conclusively confirming the two men’s relationship.

They also created a composite image of what they believe Loveless looked like – and even used special effects to make it look like an aged, black and white photograph.

Loveless’s own murder remains an open case, with Clark County deputies stumped as to who may have killed him.

His torso was discovered in a cave by a family hunting for arrowheads in 1979, with other body parts including his hand, arm and legs discovered over the next 12 years.