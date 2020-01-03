murdered-playboy-star’s-body-was-so-badly-burned-cops-had-to-use-dental-records-to-id-her

The murder of a Playboy star whose body was so badly burned she had to be identified using dental records remains unsolved a decade on.

Paula Sladewski’s corpse was found inside a flaming dumpster in North Miami on New Year’s Eve 2009, but police are still looking for a vital break to solve the crime.

North Miami Police Department Sergeant Michael Gaudio told the Miami New Times: ‘We’re just hoping for that one break, that one person who’ll say something that shakes everything loose.

‘I’d like to see this one solved.’

Gaudio added that the dumpster where Sladewski’s body was found was ‘out of the way,’ and in a deserted area.

He says that suggests that the killer knew the area, and lived or worked nearby.

Sladewski, who appeared in 2003 video Playboy: The Ultimate Playmate Search, went to a Lady Gaga concert with boyfriend Kevin Klym on the evening of her murder.

The couple went to the city’s Space nightclub after, where Klym got kicked out after allegedly arguing with his girlfriend.

He then took a cab back to their Miami Beach hotel, while she stayed behind.

Grainy security camera footage shows Sladewski leave the club around 7: 20am on January 1 2010.

Conflicting reports suggest the model left alone, with an unknown man, or that she was followed out of Space by an unknown man.

Sgt Gaudio says there is an eight to 10 hour gap between Sladewski leaving and her body being found that his officers canot account for.

Klym was initially treated as a suspect, amid reports he and Sladewski had a ‘horrible relationship,’ but was later cleared.

Police later released a sketch of a suspect, which Klym said looked like a bouncer at Space.

Space said a person see on film following Sladewski did not work at the club.

Three workers said they saw a man walk up to the murdered model on the street and talk to her before walking away with her.

Klym is said to have taken Sladewski’s phone when he left the club, depriving police of a possible means of tracking her final hours.

Explaining the options facing his investigators, Sgt Gaudio added: ‘Maybe she kept partying with other people.

‘When you come out of Club Space, there’s a row of taxis that circle the club.

‘She could’ve jumped in a cab, gotten a ride from someone.

‘She could have gone anywhere and done anything.’