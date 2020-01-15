murdered-mccartney’s-family-give-deirdre-hargey-meeting-offer-guarded-welcome







Robert McCartney

The family of IRA murder victim Robert McCartney have cautiously welcomed the decision of Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to meet them.

Robert’s sister Catherine said she hoped there would be “genuine engagement” by the Sinn Fein politician as the 15th anniversary of her brother’s murder approaches.

The father-of-two was stabbed to death by IRA members outside Magennis’s bar in Belfast on January 31, 2005. Ms Hargey was one of 70 people in the pub that night who said she saw nothing of the fight, which started inside before spilling outside and ending in murder.

The family also called on Ms Hargey to voluntarily go to police and make a statement. The Sinn Fein MLA said detectives had never asked her to do so.

The McCartneys first asked Ms Hargey to meet them when she became Belfast Lord Mayor in 2018. They repeated their request in Tuesday’s Belfast Telegraph. Ms Hargey told the BBC yesterday that she would meet them.

Catherine McCartney said: “We cautiously welcome that. We hope it will be a genuine engagement and not just a box-ticking exercise by Sinn Fein.

“Our family has never been on an anti-Sinn Fein crusade. All we have ever wanted is justice for Robert. We asked to meet Deirdre two years ago and it’s a positive that she’s finally agreed.”