murder-trial:-the-disappearance-of-margaret-fleming-viewers-baffled-over-true-crime-mystery-of-missing-woman

BBC viewers were left baffled in gripping new documentary Murder Trial: The Disappearance Of Margaret Fleming, as they watched the case unfold in the courts.

The first episode of the two-part special saw Edward Cairney and Avril Jones stand trial for Margaret’s murder – even though her body has never been found.

Fleming’s disappearance was reported in 2016 by a care worker, but things got complicated when investigations into the case revealed that she hadn’t actually been seen since 1999.

Aged 19 at the time of her disappearance in Inverkip, Scotland, Personal Independence Payment benefits for the teen, who had learning difficulties, were still being claimed.

Cairney and Jones, who were meant to be acting as her carers, were friends of Fleming’s father, were later revealed that they had been claiming her payments, with the amount totalling £182,000.

They claimed that the police’s arrival caused her to flee the house they lived in because ‘she had it drilled into her that authorities would take her away’, and was staying with travellers.

The house itself was found in disrepair, with a huge hole in the back of the house she supposedly jumped out of to get away from the social workers who came to check on her.

As such, they insisted that she was still alive and well, though they were unaware where she was.

Old friends from school remembered Margaret as ‘slow, like Lenny from Of Mice and Men’ and remembered her love of music.

Viewers were left stunned at the tragic case, in which no one came forward claiming they had worried about her or seen her in nearly 20 years.

The Margaret Fleming case is a tragedy. Failed by the carers who were supposed to look after her. Failed professionally by those with a duty of care. And failed by society who simply stopped noticing that she even existed as a human being. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿CHRISTOPHER McEleny (@SNPChris) January 7, 2020

Shocking that nobody can miss you for 16 years, she could have laid dead in that house and nobody would have known. #murdertrial — Lee (@LeeChronicle) January 8, 2020

I’d like to know the employers of Margaret’s carers, just as complicit. The state of him especially, wouldn’t trust him to even make me a cuppa #murdertrial — Carol Love (@CarolLove1975) January 8, 2020

The documentary tracked the baffling hearing, which saw police, lawyers and friends discuss the trial at length.

Cairney and Jones were eventually convicted for Fleming’s murder last year, sentenced to a minimum of 14 years in prison.

To this day, a body has still never been found, and no new sightings have been reported.

Murder Trial: The Disappearance Of Margaret Fleming concludes tomorrow at 9pm on BBC Two.





