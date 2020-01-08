murder-trial:-the-disappearance-of-margaret-fleming,-episode-one,-review:-a-rivetingly-sad-true-story

Police recovered 1,946 photographs from the house. Fleming appeared in five of them. One picture showed Jones in a greenhouse; framed in the doorway behind her, like an apparition, was Fleming. Revisiting the house, a police officer spotted a childlike drawing on the wall, “HELP” written next to it. Perhaps kids had entered the now deserted property and drawn it, the officer reasoned. “It’s a bit chilling, isn’t it?” he said. “Margaret did exist at one point.”

Despite cinematic location shots and an orchestral score, it never felt like a voyeuristic intrusion into grief because, until the police became involved, nobody was grieving for Fleming. The closest the film-makers could get were two of her classmates who spoke of her with kindness.

This piecing together of Fleming’s life was interspersed with fascinating footage from court: Jones gazing blankly, Cairney more animated but unreadable. Their explanations were pathetic, yet the prosecution had no evidence that she was dead. Tonight’s concluding instalment will deal with the verdict; the programme left you feeling that the least we could do for Fleming was give her the attention she did not have during her lifetime.