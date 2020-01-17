murder-shocks-co-armagh-‘new-town’-that-has-forged-a-future-after-years-of-decline







The scene

A sense of shock gripped Craigavon on Friday as the police investigation into the brutal murder of Nathan Gibson got under way.

Parts of the area were on lockdown as detectives began to piece together the moments before and after the killing.

A subsequent attempted attack on his partner in the Legahory estate, allegedly by the killer, and an altercation in the adjacent Clonmeen area added to the dark mood.

Officers made the grim discovery of Mr Gibson’s body on Thursday night, a stone’s throw away from the popular Craigavon lake walks – built as a communal area for residents in the 1960s – and the almost finished state-of-the-art leisure centre.

Many families still chose to enjoy the morning sunshine despite the brutal nature of what had happened, as forensics officers began to sweep a nearby wooded area for evidence.

The scene of the murder – Lake Road – was closed off to traffic, while the Legahory home of Mr Gibson, his partner and their young child was also sealed off.

Craigavon was planned as a ‘new town’ when construction began in 1965.