Murder probe launched after man 'hit and killed by his own car' in Erith

A murder probe has been launched after a man who was mowed down by his own car while confronting a suspected thief died of his injuries.

Marc Allen, 51, was pronounced dead on Wednesday after being in a coma for a month.

Police were called at 3am to reports of an injured man on Peareswood Road, in Erith, on December 29.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Mr Allen suffering from head injuries in his driveway.

The incident took place in Erith in December 2019 (Google Maps)

Detectives believe that Mr Allen had come out of his home to challenge a man who was attempting to steal his car.

The suspect was inside the vehicle and it is understood that he deliberately drove towards the victim, hitting him and forcing him over the top of the car.

The suspect then left the scene in the car, leaving Mr Allen lying in the driveway with head injuries.

A Met Police spokesman said that Mr Allen’s car, a grey Mercedes GLA, was later recovered on December 31 in the Tower Hamlets area.

Police believe that the ca was left in the area of Bronze Age Way, in Erith, for a number of hours after the incident.

Detective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick, Specialist Crime South, said: “This was a brutal and callous attack on an innocent man on his own doorstep.

“For simply defending his property, Mr Allen has paid the ultimate price, with his life; and my thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to try and establish how the suspect gained access to the keys for the vehicle and at this time I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or subsequently saw the car being driven in the area to come forward.”

On Friday, a 27-year-old man was arrested in the Tower Hamlets area on suspicion of murder and burglary.

He was taken into custody at an east London police station where he remains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Specialist Crime South on 020 8721 4622 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.