murder-investigation-launched-as-footballer,-25,-dies-after-night-out

A murder investigation has been launched after a footballer died in hospital following a night out.

Jordan Sinnott, 25, a midfielder for Matlock Town, was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull in Redford, Nottinghamshire, at around 2am on Saturday morning.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly before 6pm the same day.

A man, 27, who was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm remains in custody, a spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said.

Officers had initially responded to reports of up to eight men and women being involved in a disturbance in the Dominie Cross pub car park, on Grove Street, shortly after 11.25pm on Friday.

They were then later called to assist ambulance crews who were treating Mr Sinnott where he had been found unconscious in Market Place.

Two other men were also injured during the two incidents, one, 27, who suffered a suspected broken nose and the other, 44, who had a suspected broken jaw.

A police appeal for anyone with information about either ‘large-scale disturbance’ has now been issued.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson said: ‘Mr Sinnott’s death is a sad and significant development in this investigation.

‘Our thoughts remain with Mr Sinnott’s friends and family, who our specialist officers are continuing to support at this incredibly difficult time.

‘Our investigative team’s focus will remain on identifying those responsible and bringing them to justice and, while we have made one arrest at an early stage of our inquiries, we are appealing to anyone who was in Retford town centre late last night and in the early hours of this morning to come forward.

‘This incident happened at a very busy time and we believe there are still a number of witnesses who have still not yet come forward who may hold vital information about how a young man came to lose his life so tragically.’

Matlock Town had earlier tweeted that their Saturday away game against Mickleover Sports had been postponed due to ‘tragic and unforeseen circumstances’.

On Twitter, the team’s account wrote: ‘You weren’t just a footballer, you were our friend and brother.

‘You gave us incredible memories and scored your first career hat-trick in your final game for the club. Rest easy Jordan, we love, miss and will never forget you.’

Mr Sinnott joined the club from Alfreton Town, who also called off their Saturday fixture following the incident.

In a statement, the club said they were ‘saddened and heartbroken’ and described Mr Sinnott, affectionately known as Sinbad, as a ‘model footballer’.

New Manchester United captain Harry Maguire also paid tribute to Mr Sinnott, posting on social media: ‘Such sad news. My thoughts are with his family and friends.’