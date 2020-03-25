munster’s-monster-journey-before-borders-close

Melbourne Storm star Cameron Munster has made the decision to road trip from Victoria to the Sunshine Coast before the state of Queensland close their borders at midnight.

Munster’s journey will consist of over 1,800km of driving up North as he jets off from Melbourne.

The Kangaroos and Maroons five-eighth like the rest of the NRL has been told to take time off and Munster said he hopes to use this period to be closer with his family.

“I feel for all the people who are really doing it tough at the moment around the world,” Munster told Fox Sports.

Cameron Munster (AAP)

“It’s an uncertain time and so with no footy my girlfriend and I decided we’d pack the car up with the dog and head back up to Queensland to be closer to family.

“We wanted to make it across the border prior to the 14-day isolation period so that’s why we decided to leave Melbourne when we did.

“My girlfriend is a flight attendant so she’s also off work. Like I said, I feel for a lot of people at the moment. It’s a lot of the unknown.”

Earlier today, the NRL and the Rugby League Players’ Association took a “united” first step in their discussions over how the suspended season will impact the players’ salaries, with an expectation that an agreement on player payment conditions will be reached by the end of the week.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg. (Getty)

NRL boss Todd Greenberg and RLPA CEO Clint Newton met to discuss the players’ share in the decreased revenue, and the talks were described as “aligned, productive and collaborative”.

“The conversations we started today are intended to resolve as quickly as possible what the current no-games situation means for players. We are trying to map out what is next in unbelievably difficult circumstances,” Greenberg said in a statement.

“To do this, we need to be transparent and honest, combined with the trust and confidence of the players.

“This means we will have hard conversations now, for the future good of the game.

“The NRL and the players are absolutely aligned in our desire to ensure the game gets through this crisis.”