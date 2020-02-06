munich-air-disaster:-the-plane-crash-that-killed-manchester-united-players-and-staff

More than 60 years ago today, tragedy struck the world of football when a plane carrying Manchester United players crashed in thick snow at Munich Airport.

A total of 23 people lost their lives as a result of the disaster, including eight Manchester United footballers, who had been dubbed the Busby Babes for their sporting success.

The tragedy, which happened as the team were making were their way back from a European Cup game, not only rocked football but the wider world too with journalists and club staff among the dead.

(Getty)

Here’s what happened in the Munich Air Disaster.

In early 1958, Manchester United made it through to the semi-finals of the European Cup after beating Red Star Belgrade.

The following day the squad, club staff, journalists and a number of other passengers boarded their British European Airways plane in Belgrade airport to fly back to Manchester. At around 1.15pm the plane, a six-year-old Airspeed Ambassador 2, landed in Munich for a brief stopover to refuel.

After the aircraft had been refuelled the crew twice attempted to take off, failing due to engine problems.

Bobby Charlton recovers after the Munich Air Disaster (Getty)

By this time, it had begun to snow heavily and it looked increasingly likely that the flight would be delayed until the next day. However, the crew was eager to keep on schedule and a third attempt at taking off was made.

But by now the snow had caused the runway to be carpeted in a thick blanket of slush, which slowed the plane down so much that it could not reach a high enough speed to take off.

As a result, aircraft skidded at the end of the runway, crashing through a fence surrounding the airport and into a nearby house.

Thick flames began to envelope the plane as the house caught fire, before a hut filled with tyres and fuel exploded.

Twenty passengers died in the immediate tragedy, with three dying later in hospital. Seven Manchester United players died at the scene, and an eighth, Duncan Edwards, died 15 days later in hospital.

(AFP/Getty Images)

Survivors attempted to save as many passengers as they could, with Bobby Charlton, Dennis Viollet and goalkeeper Harry Gregg among those saved. The pilot James Thain survived but co-pilot Captain Kenneth Rayment died from his injuries five weeks later.

An initial investigation blamed Thain, and German airport authorities attempted legal action against him. However, he was cleared a decade later when subsequent investigations revealed that the crash was caused by the slush on the runway which slowed down the aircraft.

It took 10 years for the club to recover from the tragedy, which not only derailed their league and European Cup ambitions but also wiped out a hugely promising generation of young English players.

However, manager Matt Busby, who nearly quit football as a result of the disaster, won the European Cup in 1968 with a new generation of talent.

In Pictures | Munich Air Disaster memorial in Belgrade

Fatalities

Manchester United players

Geoff Bent

Roger Byrne

Eddie Colman

Duncan Edwards

Mark Jones

David Pegg

Tommy Taylor

Liam “Billy” Whelan

Manchester United staff

Walter Crickmer – club secretary

Tom Curry – trainer

Bert Whalley – chief coach

Crew

Captain Kenneth Rayment

Tom Cable

Journalists

Alf Clarke

Donny Davies

George Follows

Tom Jackson

Archie Ledbrooke

Henry Rose

Frank Swift

Eric Thompson

Other passengers

Bela Miklos

Willie Satinoff