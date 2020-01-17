mums-track-down-out-of-stock-bunny-toy-for-little-girl-with-the-help-of-poundland-boss

Every parent will know just how much their child’s favourite toy means to them.

Which is why these parents, from Thrapston, Northamptonshire, went the extra mile to make sure their little girl could keep her special relationship with her toy bunny.

Auryn’s mums, Nadine and Chelsea, were desperate to replace their daughter’s favourite cuddly toy before it got too tattered, and said they lived in fear of the day it finally fell apart.

Two-year-old Auryn Peacock has had her cuddly bunny – Bunbun – since she was a baby. And the pair are completely inseparable. And after years of being carted around and played with by the toddler, Bunbun is now starting to look a little worse for wear.

But when Nadine and Chelsea returned to Poundland, where they bought the original Bunbun, they were devastated to find that the bunny toy was no longer stocked by the budget retailer.

‘We were pretty upset because we thought what the hell are we going to do if we can’t find this bunny,’ said Nadine.

‘Auryn sleeps with it, eats with it, and if I take it off her she has a baby meltdown.

‘It is her comfort. Without that she will not do anything. She won’t sleep, she won’t eat, she won’t want to put her coat on to go out, she won’t go in the car.’

Nadine phoned different stores around the UK and scoured social media without luck – so she finally emailed the directors of Poundland, after spotting their details on Companies House.

The email had the subject line: ‘HELP TWO MUMS’ the plea said: ‘We desperately need a spare PLEASE HELP US.

‘We just want to buy a couple of spares as this one is falling apart and it’s her comfort teddy. She won’t sleep/eat or go anywhere without it.’

Within days, the parents got a response from retail director Austin Cooke saying he was on the case. And, miraculously, he found two bunny toys hiding in the back room of one of the Poundland shops.

He posted them to the family for free, and now the toddler has a new bunny – and her parents have a spare. So Auryn can play with Bunbun as vigorously as she wants.

‘When we got the two new ones it was like having a mini-party,’ says Nadine.

‘We now know that Auryn has got a brand new one ready for when this one falls apart. For the next six years, she will always have a comfort. It makes her happy and that makes us happy.

‘Anyone that has got kids knows if there is a specific item they will only have, that is the most important thing in their world. This bunny is Auryn’s life.’

Nadine says Auryn was confused at first because she couldn’t get her head around seeing a brand new, identical Bunbun, but she quickly got excited and started cuddling all three of them.

‘The kindness and generosity of Austin and his team has blown me and the wife away,’ adds Nadine.

‘To have even taken the time to read our email and to want to help us was enough but to then actually find two and give them to us for free! What a lovely bunch of human beings.’

