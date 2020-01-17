mum’s-tiny-ulcer-was-actually-a-deadly-form-of-tongue-cancer

When Karen Liesching-Schroder, 47, noticed a small ulcer on her tongue, she thought nothing of it.

But after 18 months of the ulcer hanging around, the mum-of-two was told she had tongue cancer.

Karen, a nursery nurse, had suffered with a persistent ulcer for over a year, but when she had it biopsied the results came back all clear.

Several months later, Karen found herself unable to eat and in immense pain.

Karen, from Rochford, Essex, said: ‘I was naive and never imaged it would be anything sinister as I am healthy and never smoked before.

‘I associated mouth cancers to elderly men who smoke so I was shocked when I was diagnosed.

‘Especially after the ulcer 18 months before came back with the all clear.

‘The doctor said if it comes back – which it did in August 2015 – to not worry nor return.

‘But the pain worsened, and I was unable to speak, eat nor drink so I went to the doctors and explained how even soothing gels weren’t getting rid of my ulcer.

‘I barely looked inside my own mouth as I feared what I might see so when the nurse described it as a hole in my tongue, I was shocked!

‘I had another biopsy in February 2016 – I wasn’t expecting to hear the word “cancer”.’

In March 2016 Karen had the right side of her tongue removed and underwent a neck dissection to prevent the cancer from spreading to the glands.

After six weeks of radiotherapy she was in remission, but months later she began experiencing pain again.

In November 2016 she had another large ulcer removed from under her tongue, and doctors discovered she had an aggressive form of oral thrush.

Karen is sharing her story to urge people not to dismiss health problems and pain, and to raise awareness of mouth cancer.

She says: ‘I am sharing my story so people do not think they are fine because they are healthy and non-smokers because it can happen to anyone.

‘I am very lucky that they caught the cancer quick enough.

‘I was worried when I developed multiple ulcers under my tongue which was oral thrush that had come back.

‘I had another operation to remove the ulcers under my tongue and I had to take morphine for four months.

‘There was a chance of my teeth being removed or my tongue being reconstructed.

‘People have many misconceptions about mouth cancer as it isn’t spoken about enough.

‘I have problems swallowing as the radiotherapy has damaged the base of my tongue.

‘I have lost confidence as my speech is sometimes slurred but I had speech therapy last year to help with both swallowing issues and confidence.’

