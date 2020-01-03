mum’s-rare-genetic-disorder-leaves-her-body-covered-in-thousands-of-tumours

Ashley Jernigan, 35, has a rare condition called neurofibromatosis that leaves her body covered in thousands of tumours.

The single mum-of-four says she receives abuse from strangers who assume she must be contagious and worries that she’ll never find love.

Ashley, from Montgomery, Alabama, was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis when she hit puberty and has developed thousands of tumours all over her body in the years that followed.

Ashley said: ‘With this condition, you can still live life like any other normal person.

‘Everybody is different.

‘It’s just the bullying you have to deal with. It takes a strong person to overcome what people say.

‘It’s hard, it’s really rough, and depressing.

‘When I go out, people stare and make rude gestures.

‘They say “look at her, where did she come from and what’s wrong with her”.

‘I don’t want to date because of the stares. A man wouldn’t accept me.

‘It would take a strong man to appreciate me for who I am and look past my condition.’

Neurofibromatosis is a genetic disorder which causes tumours to form on the nerve tissue and affects one in 3,000 people.

Ashley, whose mum, Lisa, died of the condition aged just 25, was advised by doctors not to have children as it would make the condition worse.

But she ignored the advice to have four children, Darnell, 15, Devon, 14, Keonna, eight, and Kaiden, five. With every pregnancy her condition worsened.

Ashley is sharing her story to let people know that her condition isn’t contagious, but does often leave her in incredible pain.

She has rejected surgery to remove the tumours as there’s a chance this could make them come back even bigger.

‘Kids are more curious and understanding, they think it’s chickenpox or ant bites but I just say I was born like this,’ Ashley said.

‘I don’t know how far back in my family it goes but my grandmother was covered in them, from head to toe.

‘Darnell has it, but my others aren’t showing signs yet.

‘I can get them tested but I don’t want to know. I’ll be pretty upset if I find out they have it.

‘They can turn into cancer so I have to keep an eye on them.

‘I worry about the future but I try not to think about it because it’s depressing.’

Are you living with a rare illness? Get in touch to share your story by emailing MetroLifestyleTeam@Metro.co.uk.

