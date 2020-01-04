Mums are raving about this £9.99 detangling brush which makes light work of even the knottiest hair

£10 can’t get you much these days, but mums are raving about one product that costs less than that and saves you loads of hassle.

Remember the days when you’d have your hair brushed (read, have your hair hacked at while you screamed at your mum)?

Regardless of the end result, getting there is always a struggle, and kids don’t tolerate having their knots tugged at very well.

This Remington hair brush that costs just £9.99, though, might just be the answer.

A post from one parent on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group on Facebook recently went viral extolling its virtues.

In the post, the woman detailed how brushing her daughter’s hair before her find meant ‘every day was a fight with her hair’.

She says, ‘[This] Remington Detangler is now £9.99 at Boots.

‘It works so good on curly hair and can be used on wet or dry hair.

‘It works amazing – I can never seem to get them out without it. It’s effortless and no screaming from my daughter.’

Others chimed in with agreement, with one person saying, ‘Works amazing on my daughter’s very thick, very curly hair much better than a Tangle Teezer or big tooth comb or leave in conditioners.’

As a result, another woman made a reply post including a video of her using the device.

She said, ‘I bought it today and for those who are saying it doesn’t work on curly hair or are curious, I have afro type hair and its amazing!!

‘No more pain and the vibration feels so good. Also really good for the scalp promoting hair growth!

‘Perfect for anyone who is tender headed as no more tugging and it just does the work for you!’

The Remington Tangled 2 Smooth brush was previously £19.99 at Boots, but is currently reduced to £9.99 in their January sale.

It has oscillating bristles, to work through the tangles without you needing to tug so hard.

You can use it on wet or dry hair, and move through the head in manageable sections until you’re all done.

Although the battery-powered device isn’t supposed to be used by those under eight, it can be a great tool to help youngsters get into the habit of hair brushing without pain.

Have you found a brilliant product or bargain that you want to share? Get in touch with us at MetroLifestyleTeam@metro.co.uk.

