mummy-vlogger-emma-conway-admits-she-was-‘super-insensitive’-after-‘trivialising-domestic-violence’

YouTuber Emma Conway has addressed the shocking comments she made in a recent blog post after facing backlash for ‘trivialising domestic violence’.

Emma, also known as BrummyMummyOf2, recently shared a post setting out her 2020 resolutions.

However, people were less than impressed with her choice of words when she wrote: ‘I will TRY and be tolerant when my other half doesn’t empty the tumble dryer, offers no help whatsoever packing for holidays and when he lies in on another Saturday morning.

‘I will TRY to not want to smash his face in. I said TRY.’

Addressing the comment, Emma exclusively told Metro.co.uk: ‘I’m really devastated that I hurt even a small proportion of the audience, that didn’t sit well with me at all.’

The mum-of-three added: ‘It was a flippant comment… I didn’t realise at the time how insensitive it was and how harsh it reads and how that could trigger some people.

‘It was just something that was off the cuff that I thought was funny at the time that clearly now on reflection, it was super insensitive.

‘And it makes me sad because I really wanted people to walk away from the post feeling having a bit of a giggle and obviously that’s not what happened unfortunately.’

The vlogger, who began making videos for other mums after she got fed up of all the seemingly ‘perfect’ family vlogs online, explained that she’s definitely going to make some changes going forward.

‘I’m definitely gonna have to look into the language because obviously, it’s not appropriate and I need to really read stuff before I press publish to make sure it’s appropriate for everybody, not just the majority of people in my audience,’ the 42-year-old confessed.

‘What a lot of people don’t understand – this career is so new and this industry is so new that when I started it in my pyjamas six years ago, I had no idea the impact that you can have on people…you’re continuously learning.’

Explaining that she’s aware of her audience’s sense of humour, Emma added: ‘The people that read my blog, the mums, the women, they kind of would have understood the tongue in cheek a little bit, but obviously I have to appreciate the fact that there’s a wider audience now.’

She’s definitely not the first YouTuber to be called out for some pretty distasteful comments recently.

Back in December Zoe Sugg – known online as Zoella – was also accused of trivialising domestic violence after she jokingly shouted for help while sat next to her boyfriend Alfie Deyes during a vlog.

Admitting she feels the pressure of being a YouTuber and uploading for an audience of more than 60,000, Emma added: ‘While it might look to the average person like it’s haphazard, I do actually have quite stringent rules in place.’

‘It was a super insensitive comment,’ she concluded. ‘I’m really sorry if I’ve upset anybody.’





Domestic violence helpline For emotional support, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247. Alternatively, you can email Women’s Aid: helpline@womensaid.org.uk.

