mumbai-students-“occupy-gateway”-to-protest-against-jnu-mob-attack

Students sang protest songs as they gathered at Gateway Of India in Mumbai.

Nearly hundred students from IIT-Bombay and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences are holding a protest at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai to condsemn Sunday’s mob violence at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University. In a statement, the students said they have “occupied the heart of the city at Gateway until we don’t know when”. The protest began last night with a candlenight vigil.

Former JNU alumni – Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra – joined the candelight march. In clips shared on social media, students were seen raising slogans and singing protest songs as they waved the national flag.

As the crowd grew this morning, the protesters urged the people in a statement to join them in large numbers. “We the students of Tiss, IIT, University of Mumbai etc have actively and successfully occupied the heart of the city at Gateway until we don’t know when! We need more representation across student groups/collectives/fronts. Please come and join in large numbers with your banners. We need food, warm clothes, newspapers and a lot of you here,” read the statement.

Violence broke at the Jawaharlal University of Delhi on Sunday evening when a masked mob attacked several students and teachers. At least 19 students and five teachers were injured in the shocking attack.

The university remains tense a day. Students and faculty members of JNU allege that police personnel and private security guards on the campus remained “mute spectators” as the masked assailants unleashed terror on the campus.