mumbai-saga:-director-sanjay-gupta-shares-new-still-of-john-abraham-from-upcoming-gangster-drama

After unveiling the first look still of John Abraham as a menacing gangster in Mumbai Saga earlier this month, director Sanjay Gupta shared another still of the actor. This time Abraham can be seen leaning against a bike parked with his arms crossed, outside Mumbai’s Ballard Bunder building. He wears a red tilak across his forehard and an all black outfit.

In the caption, Gupta wrote that it is not the outfit but the “attitude” of an actor, which brings a character alive onscreen.

Here is the image

You can only do so much with the styling of your star.



What brings the character alive is his ATTITUDE.



Which our man John has no shortage of. 😊😊😊pic.twitter.com/UZwpj4wC7i — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 22, 2020

In an interview with Mid-Day, Gupta talked about styling Abraham for his role: “The idea was to show John in a different light. The film is set in the ’80s, and we have stayed true to the era. John’s character ages from mid-20s to the late-30s.” The actor will be seen in four distinct looks in Mumbai Saga.

Gupta further said that he wanted to create a look, which was starkly different from Abraham’s in Shootout at Wadala. For this, he collaborated with costume designer Naahid Shah and the duo have handpicked every piece of clothing and accessories Abraham sports in the film.

Mumbai Saga also stars Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles.

Set in the 1980s-’90s, the film revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai. The film, a Times of India report states, will showcase the shutdown of iconic textile mills, the murder of a noted businessman, how the underworld, the cops, and the politicians changed the city’s landscape.

The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir.

Mumbai Saga is scheduled to release on 19 June.

Updated Date: Jan 22, 2020 15: 03: 00 IST