mum-who-had-wall-of-skin-cutting-her-womb-in-two-has-miracle-baby-after-six-devastating-miscarriages

After suffering six miscarriages in eight years, Nicola Guinness thought she might never become a mum.

Having a family was something she had dreamed about since she was a teenager but she had never been able to carry a pregnancy past four weeks.

She didn’t understand why – she had been told as a teenager that she had a condition called uterus didelphys – a condition where a woman is born with two completely formed separate wombs, cervix and vaginas – but doctors said this would cause problems with conceiving rather than carrying the baby.

It was only after her sixth miscarriage, when she was having further investigations, that doctors discovered she had been misdiagnosed.

The 26-year-old, from Brentwood, Essex, actually had a different problem called uterus septum, where rather than having two wombs, she had one womb that was split in two by a wall of skin.

This starved the womb of oxygen and meant she wasn’t able to carry a pregnancy to full term.

But after winning a battle for life-changing surgery and having the septum removed on the NHS in October 2018, Nicola fell pregnant naturally just eight months later with long-term boyfriend, Anthony Latta, 31.

And now the couple has met their miracle son Reggie for the first time after he was born on Friday, January 10, weighing 5lbs 11oz.

Nicola said: ‘He’s absolutely perfect, I can’t stop looking at him because I can’t believe he’s really here after all these years of wanting a baby.

‘Even when he cries I feel excited because I know I get to go and cuddle him and make him feel better.

‘Words can’t explain how much it means to me to have him here with me, he’s everything I’ve ever wanted, he’s my little miracle.

‘The fear of feeling like I might never be able to have my own baby is so far away from me now.’

Nicola first noticed something was different when she was a teenager as she would bleed very heavily during her periods.

She says that when she was 15, she was given the uterus didelphys diagnosis at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge but told that it shouldn’t affect her carrying a baby.

But following her miscarriages, she was given her second diagnosis of uterus septum, a wall of skin dividing her reproductive system, which meant she could never carry her own child.

She claims doctors at the same hospital refused to remove the septum over concerns it could make her infertile, and Nicola was left desperately seeking someone else willing to perform the last-chance op.

She said: ‘Every time I got pregnant I would only reach four weeks and then I’d miscarry every time.

‘I was heartbroken and so depressed, I remember I would just sit and cry for hours wondering why this was happening to me.

‘I was having test after test, but it wasn’t until two years ago that I got a letter from my doctors saying I actually had complete uterus septum – which is a thick wall of skin dividing my reproductive system into two – and that I would never be able to carry a baby.

‘Fighting for the operation was the worst time of my life, because I knew that something could be done but doctors weren’t prepared to help me.’

After searching for a surgeon to help, Nicola found someone willing to perform the surgery at Ipswich Hospital and had the operation in October 2018.

Nicola fell pregnant with Reggie and he was born four weeks early by emergency c-section at 9.30 am on Friday.

Nicola said: ‘Reggie had been scheduled for a c-section in February but I knew he was going to come early and I don’t mind because I was so desperate to meet him.

‘I never gave up on my dream of becoming a mum and I’m so glad I kept fighting to get the surgery, because if I hadn’t I might never have got him.’

A Cambridge University Hospitals spokesperson said: ‘We strive to give the very best treatment and guidance to patients, but if someone has a complaint it is important that they contact our

Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) as soon as possible, which will investigate it thoroughly and in accordance with our protocols.’

