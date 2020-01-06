mum-who-died-day-after-giving-birth-did-not-receive-enough-blood,-inquest-hears

A mum who died from a massive haemorrhage hours after giving birth to her second child did not receive all the blood doctors had ordered for a transfusion, an inquest has heard.

Gabriela Pintilie, 36, underwent a C-section during childbirth on February 26, 2019, which caused her to lose six litres of blood.

She died the next day from severe bleeding when a breakdown in communication meant doctors in charge of post-birth emergency surgery did not realise how much blood and blood clotting products were available.

Romanian-born Mrs Pintilie, from Grays, Essex, had been due to give birth via C-section at Basildon University Hospital on February 28 but arrived at the maternity unit three days earlier when her waters broke.

After a series of delays, doctors decided to attempt an induced vaginal delivery, but when that was not successful, she was given a C-section the following evening.

Mrs Pintilie’s baby was healthy.

Expert witness Dr Malcolm Griffiths, a consultant gynaecologist, told Essex Coroners Court in Chelmsford Mrs Pintilie lost 600ml of blood – a usual amount for a C-section – by 10pm, however half an hour later, she had lost another two litres and died at 4: 41am the next morning.

Blood and blood clotting products were requested and Mrs Pintilie was given two units of O negative universal blood, and six units of blood matched to her.

None of the clotting products were administered.

Dr Griffiths said: ‘Key people in theatre did not know blood products were available.

‘Gabriela did not receive all of the blood and any of the blood products.’

According to a report by the blood transfusion service, referred to by Dr Griffiths, eight units were released over, but two were returned afterwards.

He added: ‘Appropriate blood products were provided, but due to confusion […] they weren’t administered.’

When asked whether this was a breakdown in communication, he said ‘yes’ and later said: ‘The top and bottom is more blood was available that wasn’t used.’

Dr Griffiths also said there had been a series of delays in Mrs Pintilie’s care before the C-section.

He said: “There were delays in instigating the induction because of workload issues in the unit.”

The later decision to abandon the vaginal delivery was also delayed by a ‘number of hours’ Dr Griffiths told the hearing, as doctors in the maternity unit were dealing with complications in another patient.

The maternity unit at Basildon University Hospital was given a ‘requires improvement’ rating following a care and quality commission inspection in July last year.

In the same month, a coroner found the hospital’s ‘neglect’ contributed to the death of baby boy Ennis Pecaku, who died hours after his breech birth in 2018.

The hospital overall was rated as ‘good’ in last year’s report.

The inquest continues.