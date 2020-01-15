Mum turns old TV cabinet into play kitchen for her daughter for £30

Natasha Wrightson wanted her 17-year-old daughter to have a play kitchen at home but they were all out of budget.

The 30-year-old, from Exeter, decided to build one herself, using the time she had to herself when her daughter was napping.

She was looking through ideas on Pinterest and started planning her own version.

She realised she had lots of the materials she needed in her garage and found an old TV table to use as a base.

She had no DIY experience and didn’t even know how to use a drill but she taught herself using online tutorials.

She stuck a board at the back, covered with paper, added the pole and hooks from Ikea and the picture with some curtains.

On the top of the table, she cut a hole so the bowl would fit snuggly and two taps above it.

She then added the circular cut outs, painted to look like a hob on the other side and drilled holes for knobs.

She painted a black square on the door below the hob to look like an oven and added the yellow trays on the shelves.

It took her four months to make but with lots of hard work, she finally created an amazing play kitchen for her little girl.

Natasha tells Metro.co.uk: ‘I could only work on it while my daughter napped.

‘I got the idea off Pinterest while I was looking for upcycle projects and knew I wanted to make something for my daughter.

‘I had alot of the materials in the garage so the cost was pretty low.’

She paid £10.49 for the Hey Duggee picture on eBay, £10 for hooks and yellow trays from Ikea, £2.99 for the dog bowl to use as a sink and £4.99 for the paint, from The Range, bringing the total to less than £30.

Natasha is pleased with the finished result and says her daughter loves it

‘My daughter is just starting to play with it and learning daily how to play cook,’ she said.

She posted the transformation on The Motherload Facebook group and other members were impressed.

The response has inspired Natasha to do more project and she has set up an Instagram page @mummymakesme to share them all.

Natasha adds: ‘The response from The Motherload has been huge.

‘I am really shocked so many people have liked what I have done and it has encouraged me to make more projects.’

