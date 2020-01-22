mum-turns-‘cheating’-ex-husband’s-record-collection-into-her-new-floor

Here’s a DIY project that might not be to your personal taste, but is pretty impressive nonetheless.

Sonia Barton, 47, wanted to give her old kitchen a revamp after living in her home for 13 years.

She decided to get creative, spending hundreds of hours over the course of a year transforming the space piece by piece.

And the focal point of all that work is definitely the floor – created with 5,000 miniature flower buttons, coins, and her ‘cheating’ ex-husband’s old record collection.

The children’s entertainer from Belper, Derbs, estimates she spent £2,500 on the dream project.

‘I love DIY and I love colour so it just evolved,’ Sonia said.

‘I originally wanted to do records on the floor when I was married but my husband at the time didn’t like the idea so as soon as we split I decided to do it.

‘It’s been a labour of love for me. I started it over a year ago and spent evenings and weekends working on it.’

Sonia began the project in October 2018, after deciding to completely overhaul her kitchen by installing a new floor, worktops, drawers, kick-board, and architrave.

Sonia said: ‘I bought myself a table saw and made the drawers myself from floorboards.

‘I made all the doors and drawers. I love vibrant colours so decided to paint the doors.

‘I spent ages looking at tiles and couldn’t find any that I liked so I brought some plain white tiles. I then decoupaged them and then put resin on them.

‘The worktops were an ebay bargain which I was able to install with help from a friend.

‘For the floor, I bought the buttons and then added coins and records. I glued them on the floor and put a resin over them.

‘The buttons were the hardest part, they took hours and hours and hours and there are thousands of tiny flower buttons on the floor, all of them are different.’

‘Some of them are my ex-husband’s.

‘It amuses me, it makes me laugh every time I walk in the kitchen and see them.

‘Each section is bordered by small tiles because I didn’t want to do it all in one go so I could still use my kitchen.’

Sonia is overjoyed with the end result and says she feels happy every time she enters her kitchen.

Her friends and family are big fans, too.

‘Most of my friends have seen it as it’s been coming along,’ Sonia said.

‘Some people have seen photos of it and have said it’s a bit mad but they’ve said it works when they’ve come in and seen it. It’s bonkers and it reflects me.

‘It’s a hard-wearing kitchen so it should last forever.

‘I feel happy just being in it. Stepping inside brings a smile to my face no matter how I’m feeling.

‘It uplifts your soul.’

