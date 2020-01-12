mum-transforms-forgotten-tool-cupboard-into-stylish-beauty-room-for-her-daughters

Kirsty Davies Powell had a cupboard under the stairs but it was only ever used to store her husband’s work tools.

But with three young daughters in their house, she wanted to give them a space to get ready as they get older.

So she decided to take on the cupboard, completely transforming it into a beauty room – but they stuck to a tight budget, using stuff they had around and buying a few accessories.

Before Kirsty’s transformation, the cupboard had just a single lightbulb and marks over the walls.

But Kirsty and her husband washed down the walls and replastered them before painting them white.

She added lino flooring that was leftover from her husband’s work as a floor layer.

Kirsty then added a simple mirror, two floating shelves and baskets to store all the hair accessories and beauty products her daughters use.

She bought a holder for the hairdryers and straighteners from eBay for £3 and attached it to the wall.

Finally, she decorated with a wall hanging, picture and light and put a grey stool underneath the shelves for her daughters to sit on.

She also added a bean bag and cushion – perfect for her other daughter’s to sit and relax while she does one of their sister’s hair.

Kirsty added that all her husband’s tools have been banished to the garden shed so their girls can have this special place instead.

Posting the before and after photos on the DIY On A Budget Official group, Kirsty’s transformation proved popular with over 1,400 likes.

One person said: ‘Great use off space , agree will got three lucky girl.’

Another added: ‘I can imagine the fighting that will happen with 3 sharing such a beautiful space.’