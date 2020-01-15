mum-shares-brilliant-hack-with-baby-wipe-container-to-keep-‘wriggly’-toddlers-busy

Toddlers are known for being curious about everything.

And, while their abject wonderment about their world is adorable, it does make going about your day slightly more difficult. That’s before we even get to the point where they’re curious about plug sockets and the cleaning cupboard.

One mum has come up with a genius solution to keep your little ones occupied, and the best part is it doesn’t cost a penny.

In a Facebook group, the woman from Adelaide shared the hack to keep her daughter busy.

Alongside a picture of her playing with the contraption she said: ‘I have done this with all of my children and it never fails to keep them occupied.

‘My youngest daughter is a particularly wriggly baby, and never likes to stay still long enough for me to change her nappy. So I came up with this idea that keeps her busy the whole time.’

The main thing you need is an empty packet of wipes which – let’s face it – pretty much every parent will have lying around.

From there, you collect a bunch of small bits and bobs around the house. There’s no particular things you need to have, but they do need fit into the packet’s opening. It also is good to mix up textures and shapes.

You also need to make sure they’re not so small that your baby could swallow them.

For example, the original poster went for a faux flower, a peg, a veggie toy, a Nerf gun bullet, and a pen.

‘Then when I get her ready to change, I give it to her and she has to try and get them all out,’ she said.

‘I hope someone else finds this helpful – it has definitely saved my sanity.’

There are so many hints and tips out there that cost lots of money, but this is an easy one to distract your toddler while changing or doing other tasks they’d normally wriggle out of.

