mum-reveals-simple-hack-to-make-packing-aldi-shopping-much-easier

Aldi is great for a discount but when you get to the till, you need to pack quickly.

The supermarket likes shoppers to pack their bags properly away from the till to get customers through faster.

But it can be hard to balance everything and pack in a way that your bread doesn’t end up squashed by your carton of milk.

But one mum has come up with a really simple hack to make it easier.

She bought two plastic tubs, half the size of the trolley and slides them in, packing her shopping as she goes.

She can then lift things out to scan them and repack them all easily.

It might seem like a really simple idea but we’re wondering why we haven’t tried it before.

Posting in the Aldi Mums Facebook group, she said: ‘I know there are the Aldi hanging bags for when we shop but I’ve been using these tubs for a couple of years now and love them.

‘They fit perfectly into the trolley and so easy to get in and out of the car.

‘If they’re a bit heavy I just put some of the goodies into the other while putting the first into the boot.’

She puts heavy items in the front tub so they come out first and then she can distribute them across each tub to make them easier to carry.

The woman added: ‘You’ll be surprised how much you can fit into them.’

People in the group loved the simple idea and the post had over 1,400 likes.

The square flexi tubs can be bought at lots of retailers for under £10. You can pick up these similar ones for £7.80 each.

Of course, you could use boxes or something else you already have but the flexible and sturdy nature of the tubs is perfect.

Do you have a good life hack? Let us know at metrolifestyleteam@metro.co.uk.

MORE: 75-year-old woman celebrates fostering over 600 kids in 50 years

MORE: 400 dogs turn out to support dying Cocker Spaniel Marley on one of his final walks