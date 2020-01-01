mum-of-british-woman-found-guilty-of-lying-about-ayia-napa-gang-rape-calls-for-island-boycott

The heartbroken mum of a British teenager who has been convicted of lying about being gang raped in Cyprus has called for a tourism boycott of the country.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that she backed the campaign and said she believes the Ayia Napa party resort is unsafe.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: ‘The place isn’t safe – it is absolutely not safe.

‘And if you go and report something that’s happened to you, you’re either laughed at, as far as I can tell, or, in the worst case, something like what’s happened to my daughter may happen.’

Her 19-year-old daughter told local authorities that she was gang raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room on July 17, while she was working on the island.

But she was arrested after police said she withdrew her accusation 10 days after the alleged attack and has since been in detention for more than four weeks.

The 12 young men, aged between 15 and 20, who had been arrested over the incident, were freed.

Lawyers for the British woman said she was forced to withdraw her accusation under pressure from Cypriot police, after enduring nine hours of questioning with no lawyer present, and was suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Now the Derbyshire-based teenager faces up to a year in a Cypriot prison after being found guilty of causing ‘public mischief’ at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni on Monday.

Since the alleged attack her mother said her daughter is struggling with PTSD and hallucinations, and is sleeping for up to 20 hours a day due to a condition called hypersomnia.

The mother said: ‘She needs to get back to the UK to get that treated – that’s my absolute primary focus. She can’t be treated here because hearing foreign men speaking loudly will trigger an episode…

‘It needs resolving otherwise she’s going to carry on having this for the rest of her life.’

She said her daughter had planned to go to university this year after being accepted onto several courses and being offered a bursary at one institute.

‘So, no question, she would have gone to university, but it was in a career that she wouldn’t be able to do with this ‘public mischief’ verdict, so – again, life-changing for her – she needs to totally rethink her options,’ added the mum.

Numerous top legal figures in Cyprus have written to attorney general Costas Clerides urging him to intervene in the case.

The group includes former justice minister Kypros Chrysostomides, who told the BBC that the woman involved had ‘already suffered a lot’ and he expected her sentence would be ‘very lenient’.

He said: ‘She has already been in detention for four-and-a-half weeks and she has been prevented from travelling for about five months already.’

A crowdfunding appeal set up to raise money for legal support for her daughter has now surpassed £80,000.

The ‘help teen victim get justice in Cyprus’ GoFundMe page was set up by British lawyer John Hobbs in August to raise cash for her legal representation.

The Foreign Office said the UK was ‘seriously concerned’ about the fairness of the woman’s trial and it is understood officials have raised the ‘deeply distressing case’ with the Cypriot authorities.

Her mother told Radio 4: ‘I would love the Foreign Secretary to get involved, that would be fantastic.’

She said they will be appealing against the verdict ‘without question’ and hoped the FCO could help them progress the case to the Cypriot Supreme Court.

She added: ‘Unfortunately there’s quite a long waiting list, so our lawyers are looking at what could be done to expedite that.

‘That’s something maybe the Foreign Office can help us with.’

A psychologist who assessed the woman as part of her defence case, Dr Christine Tizzard, said she was concerned the trial had not fully considered that she had been diagnosed with PTSD.

She told The Guardian: ‘The salient point is that she was diagnosed with PTSD. That’s a standalone diagnosis. It’s a valid diagnosis and it hasn’t really been fully represented.

‘Aside the fact it hasn’t been fully represented, it means she’s been unable to get the treatment she so sorely needs and every day she’s not having treatment the worse it gets.’

But the government of Cyprus has said it has ‘full confidence in the justice system and the courts’.

Cyprus’s attorney general said on Tuesday that he could not suspend the trial because she had levelled ‘grave accusations’ against police investigators that had to be adjudicated in court.

Judge Michalis Papathanasiou said he believed the woman had made false allegations because she felt ’embarrassed’ after realising she had been filmed having sex in a video found on some of the Israelis’ mobile phones.

The woman has been on bail since the end of August, after spending a month in prison, and could face up to a year in jail and a 1,700 euro (£1,500) fine when she is sentenced on January 7.