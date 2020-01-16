mum-makes-incredible-kfc-cake-for-chicken-loving-son

What a day for baking news. First, we find out that Sandi Toksvig will be leaving Bake Off after the upcoming season.

Plus, a mum has shared her amazingly realistic KFC cake creation, made for her son who loved the chicken brand.

On an Australian Facebook group called Woolies and Coles Mudcake Hacks, the woman, called Kerry posted the super realistic looking treat.

She said: ‘Everything is cake apart from the chip and meal box, the drink and the potato and gravy container, which has cake in it also.’

It was made for her son’s birthday, and she drew on his love of the KFC Zinger Box Meal.

The best part is, unlike many unattainable bakes, this one is actually super easy to do yourself, despite the fact it looks so great.

Kerry used a Cole’s Mudcake for the innards, which cost her just $4.80 (£2.53). Although here in the UK we don’t have Cole’s, you could just as easily use a pre-bought chocolate cake from any supermarket or bakery.

All you need to do is cut the cake up into the desired shapes, and using icing and decorations to bring it to life.

For this design, Kerry used white chocolate, sesame seeds, and cornflakes to get the chicken looking crispy and golden.

The chips are made from plain sponge cake cut up and put into a KFC chip container, and the bun is also iced and dusted with sesame seeds to give it a bready feel.

For the gravy, wash out a normal container from the chicken shop and fill it up with chocolate cake.

The finished product looks fantastic, but Kerry also made sure that her son got his favourite dinner as well as the simulated version.

She continued on her post: ‘And can you guess what he had for tea too, that’s right – a Zinger box!’