mum-jailed-for-giving-son-cocktail-of-alcohol-and-drugs-that-killed-him

A mum who gave her 15-year-old son a deadly cocktail of alcohol and prescription drugs has been jailed for 10 years.

Holly Strawbridge, 34, sat with Tyler Peck and one of his friends drinking booze, sniffing aerosol cans and popping powerful painkillers in the kitchen of her home in Salcombe, Devon.

Plymouth Crown Court heard the mother-of-five had a ‘misguided pride’ in her house being a place where teenagers could come and ‘get hammered’.

During the last binge, Strawbridge put drugs in both boys’ drinks, with her son’s pal later telling officers they ‘were drinking morphine’ and Tyler was ‘swigging from the bottle’.

Tyler went to sleep at around 2.30am on February 2 last year but never woke up, having consumed fatal amounts of the liquid morphine Oramorph and the drug Gabepentin which had been prescribed to his mother.

Jurors were told the level of either drug alone was enough to kill him.

Strawbridge was found guilty of two child cruelty charges along with two of supplying the youngsters with class A drugs.

Judge Paul Darlow jailed her for 10 years on Friday, slamming the ‘deliberate disregard’ she had shown for her son’s welfare.

He told her: ‘That ill-treatment consisted of the supply and indeed encouragement of you for them to take your prescription drugs.

‘That took place during the course of an evening of drinking at your house, an evening during the course of which you yourself were heavily under the influence of certainly alcohol and who knows whether drugs as well.

‘The risk of serious injury to both those young boys was obvious. The consequences to Tyler, of course, were fatal.’

Judge Darlow added: ‘It can’t be said that the events of that night were a one-off, tragic incident where nothing of the sort had ever happened before.’

He said what happened to Tyler had to be seen against the backdrop of Strawbridge’s condoning drug-taking in her home.

Prosecutor Peter Coombe told jurors there was evidence she had been providing Tyler with drugs and alcohol ‘for some years’ before his death.

Speaking after Strawbridge was jailed, Tyler’s father, Ryan Peck, and stepmother, Sam Kibbler, said justice had ‘finally been served’.

They added: ‘Tyler was funny, affectionate and caring. He was one of the lads, protective, loving and unique, and we miss him dearly.

‘We want to take this opportunity to say thank you for all of the support we have had over the last 10 months since Tyler passed away and thank everyone involved in this case. You have all done Tyler proud.

‘Unfortunately this trial was never going to bring our Tyler back, but we are glad that justice has finally been served and we can now try to find a way to move forward.’

Detective Inspector Ian Ringrose, of Devon and Cornwall Police, described the teenager’s death as ‘completely avoidable’.

He added: ‘He died due to the actions of his mother who should have protected him, not put him in harm’s way.

‘Strawbridge also put Tyler’s friend in grave danger that night and he is fortunate not to have suffered the same fate.’