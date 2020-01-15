mum-in-hysterics-over-five-year-old-son’s-rude-drawing-of-vegetables

Yes, this drawing does look quite rude, but we promise you, it’s meant to be a butternut squash.

Emily Clarkson spotted the picture her son Mylo, five, had created and she had to try to hold back the giggles.

She’d left the vegetable on the table and Mylo had decided to make it the subject of his drawing.

Emily, 31, from Leeds, West Yorkshire said that she couldn’t help but laugh when she saw that the picture looked like a willy.

Not wanting to hurt his feelings, she didn’t say too much when he showed her but she has been laughing about it ever since.

She said: ‘He just went quiet one morning while he was doodling and then I asked him what he was drawing.

‘He said he had seen a butternut squash in the kitchen and had drawn it.

‘He showed it to me and I tried my hardest to not laugh when I saw what it was.

‘I said it was the best butternut squash I had ever seen.’

Mylo drew two versions of the butternut squash and explained to his mum that they were what it looked like before and after it had been cut open.

Emily added: ‘He was really very proud of it.

‘He looked at it and said he thought it looked like two fighter jets. I said it was amazing and we would keep it.’

Mylo now keeps the picture in his room but likes to show it to people when they visit his house.

Emily said: ‘We’re absolutely going to keep the picture and maybe crack it when he’s 18 to embarrass him a bit.’

