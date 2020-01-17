mum-freaks-out-when-puppy-is-born-with-bright-green-fur

A mother-of-six said was left freaked out when she found a puppy with bright green fur in her dog’s litter.

Shana Stamey, 35, from Canton, North Carolina, was looking after her dog Gypsy, one, while she was giving birth to several puppies on January 10, when she noticed something alarming.

The birth was going as expected, until a fourth pup who looked very different from his siblings arrived.

Shana said: ‘I started freaking out because it was green. As Gypsy is doing her job getting him cleaned up, he was crying and looked bright neon lime green.

‘I didn’t have a lot of time between pups as I had to help her move on to the next one coming after him.

‘Once she was done we checked him out, he was heavy and looked mad, so the name Hulk came to mind.’

Shana says she was initially worried she had a ‘sick puppy’ but she calmed down as soon she saw Hulk was strong, loud and moving.

She then checked on the internet to find out what had caused the little dog’s unusual colour.

Shana said: ‘I found out the reason behind his strange colour is a bile pigment called biliverdin, which is found in the placenta of dogs.

‘Biliverdin can dislodge as the puppy is born, and mixes with the amniotic fluid.

‘The amniotic fluid is what surrounds the puppies in their mother’s womb, and when biliverdin mixes in, it stain their coat.

‘It will eventually clear off in the next few weeks as mum cleans him and we bathe him.’