mum-facing-life-sentence-for-making-boyfriends-fight-to-the-death-over-her

A ‘manipulative and controlling’ mother who arranged a deadly’ medieval duel’ between her two lovers to see which would win her hand is facing a life sentence.

Giedruis Juskauskas, 42, was stabbed to death by Mantas Kvedaras, 25, after Asta Juskauskiene, 35, ‘encouraged and assisted’ a fight to the death in Whalebone Lane, Stratford, east London on June 17 last year.

Juskauskiene denied but was convicted of conspiracy to murder and perverting the course of justice after a five week trial, while Kvedaras admitted murder.

When husband and wife Juskauskas and Juskauskiene separated, she started seeing Kvedaras after meeting him online following his release from prison in Lithuania, Kingston Crown Court heard.

However, her former partner was ‘still on the scene’, according to prosecutor Hugh Davies.

He said: ‘He regularly visited the address to see his daughter.

‘He had not wanted the divorce. He was providing financial support for his daughter and maintaining a sexual relationship with the defendant.

‘In their different ways each man felt that they had claims over Asta Juskauskiene. The situation was inevitably going to come to a head.’

Juskauskas was found bleeding to death after being stabbed 35 times to the body and neck in Whalebone Lane, Stratford at 12: 30am on 17 June.

Mr Davies told the court they had ‘obviously met there by arrangement rather than by chance’ in a meeting encouraged by Juskauskiene.

He said: ‘Neither was anywhere near where they lived, and telephone records demonstrate there was repeated communication between them during the day of Sunday 16 June as they travelled from different locations to the scene.

‘Juskauskiene is a manipulative and controlling figure central to the orchestration of these events.

‘She knew in advance that Mantas Kvederas was intending to use serious violence and cause at least serious harm to Giedrius and she encouraged, assisted and intended to do this.

‘Juskauskiene then actively assisted Mantas in removing his important documents from her house.

‘She harboured him at her house following the murder, she selectively deleted messages from her mobile telephones before they were seized by police, she lied repeatedly in interview.

‘The prosecution contends that from the point she was told by Mantas Kvaderas immediately following the murder what had happened she has taken steps to distance herself from both him and the events.

He added: ‘This was not a fist fight that escalated: it was a murderous assault with a single bladed knife with death as the inevitable outcome.’

Juskauskiene had discussed the purpose of the fatal meeting with her friend Jurgita Sulciene, Mr Davies claimed.

He said: ‘That purpose was for the men to settle the issue in relation to the defendant with violence – in effect a latter-day medieval duel.’

Ms Sulciene told the care worker before Kvedaras arrived in England it would be ‘dangerous’ for the two men to meet as Juskauskas was a ‘very jealous person’, the prosecution said.

During a loudspeaker telephone call in June, Ms Sulciene heard what she believed to be Kvedaras’ voice say: ‘Fk off, what can he do to me?’

Juskauskas later visited their address and threatened to call social services, telling Kvedaras he would ‘come to the house whenever he wanted to visit his daughter’.

This angered Juskauskiene, who urged Kvedaras to fight back and arranged a meeting in a graveyard in Crayford near her home, Mr Davies said.

During the meeting, Juskauskas was said to have ‘belittled Kvedaras, saying he would visit Juskauskiene “whenever he wants and there is nothing Mantas can do about it”‘.

Ms Sulciene said in her statement: ‘Asta then suggested that they, Mantas and Giedrius, meet somewhere in Romford and sort it out’.

She added: ‘Asta implied to me that she wanted the two men to have a fight for her and whoever won would stay with her.

‘I do not know what she meant by ‘winning’ but she did say that she wanted Giedrius to win.

‘Asta then told me that Mantas was preparing for his meeting with Giedrius.

‘He was going out to buy something, but when I asked her what it was, she said that she couldn’t tell me on the phone.

‘I pleaded with her to stop the meeting taking place and even tried to look for Giedrius on Facebook to warn him.’

Juskauskiene and Kvedaras will be sentenced on 7 February at Kingston Crown Court.